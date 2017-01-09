बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोटबंदी के दौरान खुले 2 करोड़ बैंक खाते, जमा हुए 3 लाख करोड़ रुपये
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 01:59 PM IST
नोटबंदी के 40 दिन बाद पूरे देश में सरकार द्वारा कोई विशेष प्रयास न किए जाने के बावजूद 2 करोड़ से अधिक बैंक खाते खोले गए, जिनमें 3 लाख करोड़ रुपये जमा हुआ। फाइनेंशियल इंटेलीजेंस यूनिट (एफआईयू) के द्वारा जारी किए गए डाटा में यह बात सामने आई है।
चेक, ड्राफ्ट से जमा हुआ इतना पैसा
इकोनॉमिक टाइम्स में छपी रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, 15 नवंबर से लेकर के 25 दिसंबर के बीच 3 लाख करोड़ रुपये केवल चेक और ड्राफ्ट से जमा किया गया। इसके अलावा 50 हजार करोड़ रुपये कैश जमा किए गए। इस दौरान 2.10 करोड़ नए खाते खोले गए। अधिकारियों ने नाम न छापने की शर्त पर बताया कि एफआईयू की तरफ से मिले डाटा को सरकार के साथ शेयर किया गया है, ताकि सरकार नोटबंदी के बाद हुए प्रभावों का विश्लेशण कर सके।
5 साल में भी नहीं आता इतना पैसा
अधिकारियों ने कहा कि इतना पैसा सिस्टम में वापस आने से नोटबंदी एक अच्छा कदम साबित हुई है और इससे इकोनॉमी पर सकरात्मक असर पड़ेगा। अगर नोटबंदी नहीं होती तो इतना पैसा अगले पांच सालों में भी सिस्टम में आना मुश्किल होता।
दो साल में खुले 20 करोड़ जनधन खाते
पिछले 2 साल में केवल 20 करोड़ जन-धन खाते खोले गए हैं, जिसके लिए सरकार ने काफी प्रचार-प्रसार किया था। नोटबंदी के एक महीने में इतने खाते खुलना एक अच्छा संकेत है।
काला धन रखने वालों के पास नहीं बचा है कोई विकल्प
सरकार का मानना है कि नोटबंदी के बाद से काला धन रखने वालों के पास बैंकिंग सिस्टम में आने के अलावा कोई और विकल्प नहीं बचा है। कई लोगों ने सोना खरीदा या फिर 1000 और 500 रुपये के पुराने नोट को नष्ट कर दिया था।
