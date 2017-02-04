आपका शहर Close

फेसबुक ने अपने जन्मदिन पर दिया यूजर्स को खास तोहफा

vikas jangra

vikas jangra, Amar Ujala

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 12:35 PM IST
Today is facebook's birthday, know something special

फेसबुक को आज पूरे 13 साल हो गए हैं। अपना ये जन्मदिन फेसबुक "फ्रेंड्स डे" के तौर पर मना रहा है। बता दें कि इस वक्त फेसबुक के 1.86 बिलियन यूजर हैं। 

 

