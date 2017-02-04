बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फेसबुक ने अपने जन्मदिन पर दिया यूजर्स को खास तोहफा
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 12:35 PM IST
फेसबुक को आज पूरे 13 साल हो गए हैं। अपना ये जन्मदिन फेसबुक "फ्रेंड्स डे" के तौर पर मना रहा है। बता दें कि इस वक्त फेसबुक के 1.86 बिलियन यूजर हैं।
