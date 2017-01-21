आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

पश्चिम बंगाल की अदालत ने सुनाया फैसला, लश्कर के 3 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, कोलकाता

Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 11:49 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
three Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives given death sentence
पश्चिम बंगाल की एक त्वरित अदालत ने आतंकवादी संगठन लश्कर-ए-तोयबा के तीन सदस्यों को मौत की सजा सुनाई है। उत्तर 24-परगना जिले के बनगांव की अदालत ने मोहम्मद युनूस, अब्दुल्लाह खान और मुजफ्फर अहमद को शनिवार को यह सजा सुनाई। इनमें से अहमद जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले का रहने वाला है जबकि बाकी दोनों पाकिस्तानी नागरिक हैं।
सीमा सुरक्षा बल के जवानों ने इनको वर्ष 2007 में पहली अप्रैल को बांग्लादेश से भारत में घुसने का प्रयास करते समय पेट्रापोल सीमा पर गिरफ्तार किया था। इनका चौथा साथी शेख नईम हिरासत से फरार हो गया था। वह मुंबई में लोकल ट्रेनों में हुए धमाकों में भी शामिल था। 

यह चारों ढाका से यहां आए थे और आतंकी हमले के लिए जम्मू-कश्मीर जाना चाहते थे। बाद में पूछताछ के लिए इन्हें खुफिया विभाग को सौंप दिया गया था। इस मामले की सुनवाई अदालत में बीते सप्ताह पूरी हो गई थी, लेकिन सजा का एलान शनिवार को किया गया।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

lashkar-e-taiba let terrorists let terrorists death sentence pakistani nationals More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

Bigg Boss : मनवीर से अंडे फुड़वाएंगे शाहरुख, सलमान हो जाएंगे हैरान

  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +
shahrukh khan coming to bigg boss house

इन प्राकृतिक तरीकों से घर पर बनाएं ब्लीच, त्वचा को नहीं होगा नुकसान

  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +
natural ways of making bleach

सोई हुई लड़कियों को गंदे तरीके से उठाते हैं लड़के, देखिए जापान का अजीब गेम शो

  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Weird Game Show Of Japan Where Women Sleeps Cutely

सिक्योरिटी गार्ड के बेटे ने हासिल किया ऐसा मुकाम, पहली ही कोशिश में बना सीए

  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Security Guard Son Becomes CA Exam In First Attempt

पीरियड्स के दौरान नहीं करने चाहिए ये काम, पड़ सकते हैं भारी

  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +
mistakes that most of the women make during periods

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

आरक्षण पर मायावती

RSS की आरक्षण खत्म करने की मांग पर भड़की माया, कहा- कभी खत्म नहीं होने देंगे

Mayawati reacts on reservation issue raised by RSS.

Most Read

टिकट कटते ही सपा के बाहुबली नेता समेत 22 पर मिनी गुंडा एक्ट

police enacts mini goonda act against atiq ahmad at allahabad
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इलेक्ट्रिसिटी सेक्टर में चीन की एंट्री से सकते में भारत

Chinese entry into indian power sector raises security fears 
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +

उड़ान में देरी से गुस्साया पायलट बोला- प्लेन चढ़ा दूंगा

when Pilot Tells ground Engineer 'Plane Chadha Doonga' 
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सीट बंटवारे को लेकर सपा हुई सख्त, अखिलेश के रुख से राहुल गांधी हैरान

SP strict ON seat sharing
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इग्नू से कोर्स कर रहे दूरदराज के लाखों छात्रों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी

IGNOU course great news for millions of students are remote
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जल्लीकट्टू के समर्थन में रजनीकांत समेत कई सितारे, पनीरसेल्वम ने दिया आश्वासन

live: massive protest over jallikattu across tamilnadu, paneerselvam assures protesters
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top