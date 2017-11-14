Download App
केरल में RSS कार्यकर्ता हत्या मामले में तीन गिरफ्तार

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 05:12 PM IST
Three arrested in RSS worker murder case in Kerala

RSS कार्यकर्ता आनंदन (फाइल फोटो)

केरल के गुरुवायुर के पास नेंमेनी में हुई आरएसएस के एक कार्यकर्ता की हत्या के मामले में मंगलवार को तीन व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। पुलिस ने यह जानकारी साझा की।
23 वर्षीय आनंदन 12 नवंबर को अपनी मोटरसाइकिल से जा रहा था तभी कार में सवार हमलावरों ने उसे टक्कर मारकर नीचे गिरा दिया और इसके बाद उसकी हत्या कर दी। गिरफ्तार हुए लोगों में फाजिल का भाई भी शामिल है, जिसकी चार साल पहले हत्या की गई थी और आनंदन इस मामले में आरोपी था।

पुलिस के एक शीर्ष अधिकारी ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार किए गए व्यक्तियों की पहचान फैज, कार्तिक और जितेश के रूप में की गई है। यह पूछने पर कि क्या तीनों माकपा कार्यकर्ता थे, अधिकारी ने कहा कि इसकी पुष्टि अभी तक नहीं हो सकी है, लेकिन पूछताछ जारी है।

पुलिस ने मामले में शामिल तीन संदिग्धों के खिलाफ सोमवार को लुकआउट नोटिस जारी कर तफ्तीश शुरू की थी। भाजपा इस हत्या के लिए माकपा को दोषी ठहरा रही है।
