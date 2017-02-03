बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
छत्तीसगढ़ में देह व्यापार के मामले में रात भर चला मुकदमा
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 11:32 AM IST
छत्तीसगढ़ की अदालत में एक विशेष मामले पर कार्यवाही रात भर चली। ये मामला नाबालिग आदिवासी लड़कियों को देह व्यापार के दलदल में धकेलने और उनके साथ दुष्कर्म करने से जुड़ा है। फैसले के बाद मामले के अभियुक्तों को जेल भेजने की कार्रवाई सुबह पूरी हो पाई।
मामले पर सुनवाई शुरू होने के बाद फैसला सुनाने वाले जज समेत अदालत के कर्मचारी और पुलिस के जवान भी अदालत में ही रुके रहे।
विशेष लोक अभियोजक रंजना दत्ता के अनुसार, "कोरबा जिले की विशेष अदालत ने इस मामले में 212 पन्ने का फैसला सुनाया है। इसमें 7 अभियुक्तों को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई गई है। जबकि एक को 14 साल और एक को 10 साल की सजा सुनाई गई है।"
इस गोरखधंधे में तीन महिलाएं भी शामिल
पुलिस के अनुसार कोरबा जिले के उरगा इलाके में 9 जून 2015 को नाबालिग आदिवासी लड़कियों के साथ दुष्कर्म करने और उनसे देह व्यापार कराने वाला 11 लोगों का एक गिरोह पकड़ा गया था। यह गिरोह
आदिवासी लड़कियों को काम के बहाने गांव से बाहर ले जाता था और उनसे देह व्यापार करवाता था। 11 लोगों के इस गिरोह में तीन महिलाएं भी थीं।
विशेष अदालत ने इस मामले में दो लोगों को रिहा कर दिया। जबकि तीन महिलाओं समेत नौ लोगों को दोषी मानते हुए उन्हें सजा सुनाई। त्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट के अधिवक्ता वरुण शर्मा ने बीबीसी को बताया, "अदालत ने जितनी कड़ाई के साथ फैसला सुनाया है, वह दूसरे लोगों के लिए एक बड़ा उदाहरण हो सकता है।"
