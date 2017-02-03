आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

छत्तीसगढ़ में देह व्यापार के मामले में रात भर चला मुकदमा

आलोक प्रकाश पुतुल /छत्तीसगढ़

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 11:32 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
The trial in the case of prostitution overnight in Chhattisgarh
छत्तीसगढ़ की अदालत में एक विशेष मामले पर कार्यवाही रात भर चली। ये मामला नाबालिग आदिवासी लड़कियों को देह व्यापार के दलदल में धकेलने और उनके साथ दुष्कर्म करने से जुड़ा है। फैसले के बाद मामले के अभियुक्तों को जेल भेजने की कार्रवाई सुबह पूरी हो पाई।
मामले पर सुनवाई शुरू होने के बाद फैसला सुनाने वाले जज समेत अदालत के कर्मचारी और पुलिस के जवान भी अदालत में ही रुके रहे।
 
विशेष लोक अभियोजक रंजना दत्ता के अनुसार, "कोरबा जिले की विशेष अदालत ने इस मामले में 212 पन्ने का फैसला सुनाया है। इसमें 7 अभियुक्तों को आजीवन  कारावास की सजा सुनाई गई है। जबकि एक को 14 साल और एक को 10 साल की सजा सुनाई गई है।"
सम्बंधित खबरें :
आगे पढ़ें

इस गोरखधंधे में तीन महिलाएं भी शामिल
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

prostitution tribal chhattisgarh news sexual abuse More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

मेंढक की तरह आंखें निकाल लेता है पाकिस्तान का ये लड़का, देख कर हर कोई है हैरान

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Bizzare Talent Of Boy In Pakistan Can Pop His Eyes Out From Socket For 10mm

'जिन्हें एक्टिंग नहीं आती उनकी फिल्म 100 करोड़ कमाती है' शाहिद ने किस पर साधा निशाना?

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
shahid kapoor statement about box offfice collection

जीभ के रंग से जानिए आप किस बीमारी के शिकार हैं

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Tongue Color tells About Your Health

मर चुकी बच्ची के साथ मां बाप ने किया कुछ ऐसा, पढ़कर रो देंगे आप

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Parents Spent 16 Days With Dead Newborn Daughter

कंगाल होने की कगार पर है ये सुपरस्टार, अय्याशी के चलते गंवाई दौलत

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
This superstar is in financial crisis courtesy his lavish lifestyle

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

Most Read

कैशलेस का मतलब समझाने के लिए मोदी सरकार ने फूंक डाले इतने करोड़

modi government spends 94 crore to advertise cashless economy
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

जानें एक ही झटके में भारतीय दुकानदार कैसे बना दुबई का करोड़पति

indian shopkeeper became Multimillionaire in dubai
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

कमजोर दिखाई देता है सिंधु जल संधि का अस्तित्व : संयुक्त राष्ट्र रिपोर्ट

United nation report over sindhu water treaty
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

ट्रांजेक्‍शन के दौरान दें पैन नंबर या देना होगा दोगुना टैक्स

Disclose pan number or par double tax
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

LIVE: लोकसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू, विपक्ष ने कहा- यह ई अहमद का अपमान

live updates of parliament session 3rd feburary
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

स्कूलों में पढ़ाया जाएगा 'लड़की देखने में बुरी हो तो देना होता है अधिक देहज'

Families forced to pay dowry if girls are ugly: Maharashtra board textbook 
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top