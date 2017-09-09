बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पुलिस टीम ने 10 साल पहले किया था दुष्कर्म, अब तक नहीं मिला न्याय
दस साल पहले 2007 में आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापत्तनम के एक गांव में माओवाद विरोधी अभियान के दौरान पुलिस टीम ने 11 आदिवासी महिलाओं के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया था। जिसके कुछ दिन बाद पेडेरू पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज की थी। लेकिन अभी तक इस केस का कोई नतीजा नहीं निकला है।
गौरतलब है कि ग्रेहाउंड्स पुलिस टीम के कुछ सदस्यों ने कथित तौर पर घटना को अंजाम दिया था। तब से यह महिलाएं न्याय की सुरक्षा और सामाजिक बदलाव हासिल करने के लिए संघर्ष कर रही है। उन महिलाओं में से एक का कहना है कि हम बार-बार पीड़ित हो रहे हैं। हम चाहते हैं कि हमें समाज में स्वीकार किया जा सके।
उन्होंने कहा कि 2007 से हमारा जीवन पूरी तरह बर्बाद हो गया है। हमारे परिवार में कोई उत्सव नहीं होता है।
