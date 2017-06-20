आपका शहर Close

सरकार ने एक साल और बढ़ाई बांग्लादेशी लेखिका तसलीमा नसरीन की वीजा अवधि

amarujala.com- Presented by:संदीप भट्ट

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 04:39 PM IST
Taslima Nasreen Indian visa extended by a year
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने विवादित बांग्लादेशी लेखिका तसलीमा नसरीन के वीजा की अवधि एक साल तक के लिए बढ़ा दी है। यह 23 जुलाई, 2017 से प्रभावी होगा। आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने बताया कि गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने मंगलवार को तसलीमा के वीजा की मियाद बढ़ाने को मंजूरी दी।
स्वीडन की नागरिक तसलीमा के वीजा की मियाद साल 2004 से लगातार बढ़ाई जा रही है। सूत्रों ने कहा कि स्वीडिश पासपोर्ट के आधार पर तसलीमा के वीजा की मियाद बढ़ाई गई है। बांग्लादेश में कट्टरपंथी समूहों की ओर से धमकी दिए जाने के बाद साल 1994 में तसलीमा बांग्लादेश से बाहर निकल गई थीं। इसके बाद से वह निर्वासित जीवन बिता रही हैं।

पिछले दो दशकों की अवधि में वह अमेरिका और यूरोप में रह रही थीं। बहरहाल, उन्होंने कई मौकों पर भारत खासकर कोलकाता में रहने की इच्छा जताई है। तसलीमा ने भारत में स्थायी निवास के लिए आवेदन भी किया था। एक सूत्र ने कहा कि गृह मंत्रालय ने अभी इस संदर्भ में कोई फैसला नहीं किया है। मुसलमानों के एक धड़े के हिंसक विरोध के बाद 2008 में तसलीमा को कोलकाता छोड़ना पड़ा था।
