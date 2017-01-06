बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बच्चों में सफाई की आदत पैदा करने के लिए हुई कार्यशाला
कार्यशाला
पीएचडी चैम्बर के ‘स्वच्छ पर्यावरण अभियान’ ने प्राकृतिक संसाधनों और पर्यावरण संरक्षण के प्रयास में पीएचडी चैम्बर ऑफ कॉमर्स एण्ड इंडस्ट्री के तत्वावधान में रीसाइक्लिंग जागरुकता कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया।
कार्यक्रम का आयोजन मयूर विहार के एलकॉन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में किया गया जिसमें तकरीबन 1000 विद्यार्थियों ने हिस्सा लिया। इस मौके पर स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल श्री अशोक के पाण्डे ने कहा, 'मैं इस अभियान से जुड़ी पूरी टीम को बधाई देना चाहूंगा, जिन्होंने स्वच्छ पर्यावरण से जुड़े इस गम्भीर मुद्दे पर हम सभी को जागरुक बनाने का प्रयास किया है।'
उन्होंने कहा कि वैश्विक परिप्रेक्ष्य के साथ भारतीय मूल्यों-को बरकरार रखने के हमारे नारे के साथ हम विद्यार्थियों को रचनात्मकता की दृष्टि से विश्वस्तरीय मानदण्डों के समकक्ष लाते हैं। यह विशेष कार्यशाला विद्यार्थियों में सफाई की आदत पैदा करने की दिशा में एक अनूठी पहल है।
‘स्वच्छ पर्यावरण अभियान’ के तहत आयोजित रीसाइक्लिंग कार्यशाला का आयोजन दिल्ली के विभिन्न स्कूलों में 2000 से अधिक विद्यार्थियों के लिए किया जा चुका है, ये कार्यशालाएं उन्हें वेस्ट के पृथक्करण तथा प्लास्टिक, पेपर, कांच, धातु, कार्डबोर्ड, पुराने परीक्षा के पेपर आदि की रीसाइक्लिंग को बारे में जानकारी प्रदान करती हैं।'
