बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दागी सांसद और विधायकों पर आजीवन बैन मामले की सुनवाई करता रहेगा SC
{"_id":"59a7cf604f1c1b1b278b4ae1","slug":"supreme-court-serious-on-case-of-lifetime-ban-on-convicted-mp-and-mla-of-heinous-offences","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092c\u0948\u0928 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e SC","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 02:42 PM IST
जघन्य अपराधों के मामले में दोषी पाए गए विधायकों और दोषी सांसदों पर लाइफटाइम बैन लगाने के मामले में अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट लगातार सुनवाई करेगा। कोर्ट ने ये भी कहा कि अच्छा होगा कि अगर दोषी सांसदों और विधायकों के मामलों को 6 महीने के भीतर निपटा लिया जाए।
दरअसल अबतक किसी भी मामले में दोषी पाए जाने वाले सांसदों के 6 साल तक चुनाव लड़ने पर बैन लगा हुआ है। लेकिन शीर्ष अदालत में चल रहे मामले के अंतर्गत 2 साल से ज्यादा की सजा पाने वाले सांसदों पर आजीवन बैन लगाने की मांग की गई है।
इस मामले में चुनाव आयोग ने अपने एक हलफनामा देकर मांग की थी कि जघन्य अपराधों के मामले में सजा पाने वाले सांसदों और विधायकों के चुनाव लड़ने पर आजीवन प्रतिबंध लगाया जाए।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a7c7f74f1c1b1a278b4a0a","slug":"ram-rahim-offer-salman-khan-show-bigg-boss-season-9","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0911\u092b\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938, \u0930\u0916 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"59a7bfe54f1c1bf1278b4982","slug":"want-to-beome-a-good-boss-then-follow-these-five-tips","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e BOSS \u0924\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0924\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"59a7b0104f1c1b44738b484a","slug":"girls-should-avoid-these-five-mistakes-during-periods","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"59a7a4704f1c1bf2278b4906","slug":"bollywood-film-producer-rhea-kapoor-as-stylish-as-sister-sonam-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59a7a3924f1c1b42738b482a","slug":"diamond-bath-in-taylor-swift-new-music-video-bath-tub-cost-10-million","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0925 \u091f\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59a785624f1c1bf2278b48c8","slug":"after-heavy-rain-in-mumbai-three-stories-building-collapsed-in-jj-marg","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908: \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940 117 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u090f\u0915-\u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902, 12 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a6a18e4f1c1b52738b46db","slug":"lockheed-martin-offers-f-16-fighter-jets-production-in-india","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092e\u0947\u0915-\u0907\u0928-\u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e' \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942, \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0921 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 F-16 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930\u00a0","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a7bc994f1c1b3e738b48d7","slug":"cabinet-reshuffle-soon-union-ministers-visits-bjp-chief-shah-residence-for-a-high-level-meeting","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a7a1364f1c1b53738b48bc","slug":"missing-doctor-deepak-amarapurkars-body-found-in-a-drain-2-days-after-mumbai-rain-crisis","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936: 36 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u0921 \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a7aafd4f1c1b01278b49d4","slug":"pm-modi-says-dont-talk-on-doklam-before-brics-summit","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0938\u0940\u0939\u0924- \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928\u0936\u0940\u0932 \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a51c404f1c1b91018b4675","slug":"shashi-tharoor-says-congratulate-mea-for-triumph-of-its-diplomacy-on-doklam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0936\u093f \u0925\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0921\u094b\u0915\u0932\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f PM \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u093f\u091f","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a6d33c4f1c1bf2278b4826","slug":"remembering-amrita-pritam-on-her-birthday-amrita-pritam-has-lived-feminism-in-true-sense","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0905\u092e\u0943\u0924\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u092e : \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0935\u092f\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u0926\u0930 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Main Inka Mureed","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926","slug":"main-inka-mureed"}}
{"_id":"59a6ed3b4f1c1b60738b47a2","slug":"ganesh-stuti-on-ganesh-puja-by-shankar-mahadevan-gajananam-gajavadanam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
{"_id":"59a5b2af4f1c1b4b738b4587","slug":"ye-shaam-kuch-udaas-hai","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0909\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u0948 ","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!