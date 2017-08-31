Download App
kavya kavya

दागी सांसद और विधायकों पर आजीवन बैन मामले की सुनवाई करता रहेगा SC

हर्षित गौतम

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 02:42 PM IST
Supreme court serious on case of lifetime ban on convicted MP and MLA of heinous offences
जघन्य अपराधों के मामले में दोषी पाए गए विधायकों और दोषी सांसदों पर लाइफटाइम बैन लगाने के मामले में अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट लगातार सुनवाई करेगा। कोर्ट ने ये भी कहा कि अच्छा होगा कि अगर दोषी सांसदों और विधायकों के मामलों को 6 महीने के भीतर निपटा लिया जाए।
दरअसल अबतक किसी भी मामले में दोषी पाए जाने वाले सांसदों के 6 साल तक चुनाव लड़ने पर बैन लगा हुआ है। लेकिन शीर्ष अदालत में चल रहे मामले के अंतर्गत 2 साल से ज्यादा की सजा पाने वाले सांसदों पर आजीवन बैन लगाने की मांग की गई है।  
इस मामले में चुनाव आयोग ने अपने एक हलफनामा देकर मांग की थी कि जघन्य अपराधों के मामले में सजा पाने वाले सांसदों और विधायकों के चुनाव लड़ने पर आजीवन प्रतिबंध लगाया जाए।
