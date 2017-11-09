बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया पर पीठ के फैसले को वापस लिया
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 12:51 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने उच्च न्यायपालिका में जजों की
नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया
(एमओपी) को अंतिम रूप देने में देरी की जांच करने वाली पीठ के फैसले को वापस ले लिया है। इससे मामले में नया मोड़ आ गया है।
मुख्य न्यायाधीश न्यायमूर्ति
दीपक मिश्रा
की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन सदस्यी पीठ ने छोटी पीठ के फैसले में दोष को देखते हुए उसे वापस ले लिया। पीठ का कहना है कि राष्ट्रीय न्यायिक नियुक्ति आयोग (एनजेएसी) के मामले में संवैधानिक पीठ ने पहले ही इस मुद्दे को सुलझा दिया है।
इस मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान पीठों के बीच गरमागरम बहस हुई, क्योंकि बड़ी पीठ ने वकील आर पी लूथरा की अपील को खारिज कर दिया था। छोटी पीठ की ओर से वकील आर पी लूथरा और अमाइकस क्यूरी के वी विश्वनाथ ने बहस में हिस्सा लिया।
बुधवार के फैसले को महत्वपूर्ण माना जा रहा है, क्योंकि न्यायमूर्ति आदर्श गोयल और यू यू ललित की पीठ ने 27 अक्तूबर को इस मामले में परीक्षण का फैसला किया था और अटॉर्नी जनरल के के वेणुगोपाल को इसमें मदद करने को कहा था। मेमोरैंडम ऑफ प्रोसीजर के पूरा नहीं होने के बावजूद सुप्रीम कोर्ट और हाईकोर्ट में जजों की नियुक्ति को चुनौती वाली लूथरा की याचिका पर छोटी पीठ ने वह फैसला सुनाया था।
