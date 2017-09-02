बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
SC ने मंजूर की सीबीआई की याचिका, भ्रष्टाचार के 122 मामलों पर करेगा सुनवाई
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 05:25 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भ्रष्टाचार मामलों पर सुनवाई के लिए सीबीआई की याचिका मंजूर कर ली है। जांच एजेंसी ने भ्रष्टाचार के 122 मामलों पर निचली अदालत द्वारा सुनवाई पर रोक लगाने को
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
में चुनौती दी थी।
मुख्य न्यायाधीश दीपक मिश्रा और न्यायमूर्ति ए एम खानविलकर और डी वाई चंद्रचूड़ की पीठ ने सीबीआई की ओर से पेश सॉलिसिटर जनरल रंजीत कुमार की दलीलों पर विचार किया। कुमार ने कहा इन मामलों में 2002 में ही आरोप पत्र दाखिल किए गए थे, लेकिन सुनवाई पर रोक के कारण मामले लंबित पड़े हैं। सॉलिसिटर जनरल ने कहा कि ये मामले भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक कानून के तहत दर्ज किए गए थे। इन मामलों में चार्जशीट भी दाखिल कर दी गई थी, लेकिन अब
सीबीआई
को मुश्किल हो रही है।
एक आरोपी की ओर से पेश वरिष्ठ वकील
कपिल सिब्बल
ने कहा कि यदि इस मामले को 11 सितंबर को सुनवाई के लिए सूचीबद्ध किया जाता है, तो हमें कोई दिक्कत नहीं है। इस पर पीठ ने कहा कि इस मामले को 11 सितंबर से शुरू होने वाले सप्ताह में सुनवाई के लिए सूचीबद्ध किया जाए।
