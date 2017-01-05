आपका शहर Close

सुदीप बंदोपाध्याय छह दिन के सीबीआई रिमांड पर

एजेंसी/भुवनेश्वर

Sudip Bandyopadhyay on six-day CBI remand
रोज वैली चिटफंड घोटाले मामले में विशेष अदालत ने तृणमूल कांग्रेस के सांसद सुदीप बंदोपाध्याय को 6 दिन की सीबीआई हिरासत में भेज दिया है। अदालत के आदेश के बाद उनके पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं ने सीबीआई के ओडिशा मुख्यालय के समक्ष विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।
तृणमूल कांग्रेस सांसद के वकील राजीव मजुमदार और अन्य मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट की अदालत में उस समय मौजूद थे जब जज पीके मिश्रा ने बंदोपाध्याय को छह दिन के सीबीआई हिरासत में भेज दिया। वहीं, सीबीआई ने बंदोपाध्याय की 12 दिन रिमांड की अर्जी दी थी।

सीबीआई के वकील ने अदालत में सुनवाई के दौरान दलील दी कि एजेंसी को सांसद से पूछताछ के लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा समय दिया जाना चाहिए क्योंकि वह जांच में सक्रिय रूप से सहयोग नहीं दे रहे हैं। सांसद की जमानत की अर्जी को अदालत ने ठुकरा दिया यहां तक कि उनके वकील ने कहा कि उनके मुवक्किल का स्वास्थ्य ठीक नहीं है।
﻿