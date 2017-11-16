Download App
राम मंदिर: श्रीश्री बोले- अभी और वक्त लगेगा, ओवैसी का जवाब- 'देश को कर रहे गुमराह'

amarujala.com- Written by: ऋतुराज त्रिपाठी

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 09:02 PM IST
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said on Ram mandir it will take time, yogi Adityanath respond its pretty late

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

राम मंदिर शुरुआती दौर से ही आध्यात्मिक से ज्यादा राजनैतिक मुद्दा रहा है। समय-समय पर राममंदिर पर हुई सियासत ने कई राजनैतिक पार्टियों को जीवन देने का काम किया है। जिसके परिणाम स्वरूप सरकारों को गिराने और बनाने का खेल शुरू हुआ। जब भी देश में चुनाव होते हैं तो राममंदिर को बनाने का नारा तेजी से लगता है, क्योंकि सियासत के खिलाड़ी जानते हैं कि राममंदिर वोट पाने का सबसे तेज और सरल उपाय है।
पढ़ें: राम की नगरी 'अयोध्या' के दुर्दिन दूर करके रहूंगा, हर दिन रहेगा दिवाली जैसा माहौल: योगी

वर्तमान में हिमाचल प्रदेश में चुनाव हो चुके हैं और गुजरात में होने वाले हैं। इस बीच राम मंदिर विवाद को सुलझाने की पुरजोर कोशिश की जा रही है। विवाद सुलझाने के लिए मध्यस्थता कर रहे आध्यात्मिक गुरू श्री श्री रविशंकर गुरुवार को राम जन्मभूमि के सभी दावेदारों से मुलाकात करने अयोध्या पहुंचे। 

रविशंकर ने मणिराम दास जी की छावनी के महंत नृत्य गोपालदास से करीब  15 मिनट तक बंद कमरे में मुलाकात की। देर शाम वह मस्जिद पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी से मुलाकात करने उनके घर भी गए। उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी मुलाकात से बहुत से लोग निराश हैं लेकिन बहुत सारे लोग उनसे उम्मीद लगाकर भी बैठे हैं। 

मीडिया को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि हम सौदा या संघर्ष की बात करने नहीं आये हैं, हम सौहार्द की बात करने आये हैं।  उन्होंने कहा कि दोनों पक्षों के सहयोग से अयोध्या में राम का भव्य मंदिर बनेगा और पूरे देश को प्रेम का संदेश मिलेगा। 

पढ़ें: राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर कई पक्षों से मिले श्री श्री रविशंकर, बोले-कोई फॉर्मूला नहीं, बातचीत जारी रहेगी

इससे पहले बुधवार को श्री श्री रविशंकर ने लखनऊ में सीएम योगी से इस मुद्दे पर मुलाकात की थी। मीडिया से बातचीत में उन्होंने कहा था कि मेरे पास इस मसले को हल करने का कोई फॉर्मूला नहीं है। मामले पर बातचीत जारी है।

वहीं, आर्ट ऑफ लिविंग के गौतम विग ने बताया कि श्री श्री, हिंदू और मुस्लिम दोनों पक्षों को सुन रहे हैं और मामले पर आम सहमति की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। जिससे कि आपसी सौहार्द्र बना रहे। बातचीत के दौरान दोनों ही पक्ष सकारात्मक हैं। कोशिश है कि दिसंबर में होने वाली सुनवाई शुरू होने से पहले कुछ नतीजा निकले।
सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड को राम मंदिर के लिए करोड़ों रुपये का ऑफर?
सम्बंधित खबरें :

Comments

