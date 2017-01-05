आपका शहर Close

श्रीलंका ने किया तमिलनाडु के दस मछुआरों को गिरफ्तार

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 08:04 PM IST
Sri Lanka arrests 10 Indian fishermen

मछुआरेPC: ANI

श्रीलंका की नौसेना ने तमिलनाडु के दस मछुआरों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है तथा उनकी दो नावों को जब्त कर लिया है। पुदुकोट्टई के मतस्य विभाग के सहायक निदेशक शेखर ने बृहस्पतिवार को इसकी जानकारी दी।
उन्होंने कहा कि ये मछुआरे पुदुकोट्टई जिले के जगतपत्तनम के रहने वाले थे और बुधवार की रात मछली पकड़ने नेदुंतीवू गए थे। इसी दौरान श्रीलंका की नौसेना ने इन्हें पकड़ लिया और उत्तरी श्रीलंका में स्थित कांकेसंतुरई ले गए।रामेश्वरम के मछुआरों के संगठन के नेता एस इमेरित ने बताया कि एक अन्य मामले में 3500 से अधिक मछुआरे बुधवार की रात बिना मछली पकड़े वापस लौट गए।

उन्होंने बताया कि 584 नावों में ये मछुआरे मछली पकड़ने गए थे पर श्रीलंका की नौसेना ने इन्हें खदेड़ दिया। ये घटनाएं ऐसे समय में हुई हैं जब दो जनवरी को श्रीलंका की सरकार 51 भारतीय मछुआरों को रिहा करने पर सहमत हुई थी। इन गिरफ्तारियों के बाद श्रीलंका की हिरासत में तमिलनाडु के मछुआरों की संख्या बढ़कर 61 हो गई है।
