#Ram Rahim Ka Faisala गुरमीत राम रहीम जैसे पाखंडी को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए। — Bimal Dugar (@bimalbaba) August 28, 2017

#Deraviolence



How his name #ram & #rahim .

he is diluting the name & faith of God fr both Hindu & Muslim and at last humanity.



Shame on u — Sagrika Singh Rajput (@ssinghy123) August 26, 2017

Shocking. Over 28 dead, 250 injured after supporters of #BabaRamRahim resort to violence. He is not just a rapist, but a murderer too. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 25, 2017

#RamRahimVerdict @Gurmeetramrahim is begging for mercy ...

judge : no mercy.. you are rapist "Special CBI" — sarath chandra (@sambhadu) August 28, 2017

The Judge should add 10 more years to the Jail Term for RamRahim because of the torture he unleashed through his movies. #RamRahimSentencing — adah (@SlinkyFeline_) August 28, 2017

I predicted that #RamRahim will be given 10 Yrs jail n he got exactly 10 Yrs jail. It's proof the KRK is #TheBrand 2day #RamRahimSentencing — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 28, 2017

#RamRahimSentencing goes for 10 yrs inside jail proud of indian judiciary & a warning to other fake babas. — 🇮🇳 murtuza (@msa28775) August 28, 2017

लगे हाथ अदालत को 'मैसेंजर ऑफ गॉड' जैसी बनाने के लिए बाबा राम रहीम को 10 साल सजा और सुना देनी चाहिए थी। #RamRahimVerdict — Shilpi Singh (@ShilpiS8422) August 28, 2017

राम रहीम की सजा कके बाद ट्वीटर पर अलग-अलग प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही है। एक ट्वीटर यूजर ने कहा कि 'गुरमीत राम रहीम जैसे पाखंडी को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए।'एक अन्य ट्वीट में कहा गया कि 'आपको शर्म आनी चाहिए आपने भगवान के नाम पर लोगों को धोखा दिया।'राम रहीम सिर्फ रेपिस्ट ही नहीं बल्कि हिंसी और 38 लोगों की मौतों का जिम्मेदार भी है।'यूजर्स सारथ चंद्रा ने कहा 'आपने अपनी सजा कम करने के लिए जज से दया कि आप पर दया नहीं दिखाई जा सकती तुम एक बलात्कारी हो।'ट्वीटर यूजर अदाह ने रहीम की फिल्मों पर चुटकी लेते हुए कहा 'जज को उन्हें 10 साल और जेल की सजा देनी चाहिए थी क्योंकि अपनी फिल्मों से उन्होंने लोगों को बहुत डराया है।'एक्टर कमाल आर खान (केआरके) ने कहा 'मैंने पहले ही कहा था कि राम रहीम को 10 साल की सजा मिलेगी और उसे 10 साल की ही सजा मिली।'मुरतजा ने ट्वीट किया 'राम रहीम 10 साल जेल में गुजारेंगे, मुझे भारत की न्याय व्यवस्था पर गर्व है यह अन्य बाबाओं के लिए चेतावनी है।'एक यूजर ने उनकी फिल्म पर चुटकी लेते हुए कहा 'लगे हाथ अदालत को 'मैसेंजर ऑफ गॉड' जैसी फिल्म बनाने के लिए बाबा राम रहीम को 10 साल सजा और सुना देनी चाहिए थी।'बता दें कि सुनवाई के दौरानके वकीलों ने अदालत से कहा कि उनके सामाजिक कार्यों को देखते हुए कम से कम सजा सुनाई जाए। लेकिन जज ने उनके इस तर्क को नकारते हुए उन्हें 10 साल सजा सुनाई। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, गुरमीत राम रहीम सजा होने के बाद रोहतक जेल में रहेंगे। उन्हें किसी दूसरी जेल में शिफ्ट नहीं किया जाएगा। प्रदेश सरकार का मानना है किप्रमुख के रोहतक जिले में अनुयायियों की संख्या कम है। इस कारण पुलिस को बार बार अनुयायियों को संभालने में परेशान नहीं होना पड़ेगा।