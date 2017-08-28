Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

राम रहीम को 10 साल की सजा, यूजर्स बोले- मिलनी चाहिए थी और कड़ी सजा

Amarujala.com- Presented By: मोहित

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 04:26 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Social media reactions after Ram rahim verdict in sadhvi rape case
साध्वी यौन शोषण मामले में दोषी करारा दिए गए बाबा राम रहीम को पंचकूला सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत के जज जगदीप सिंह ने 10 साल की सजा सुनाई। उल्लेखनीय है कि 15 साल पुराने साध्वी रेप केस में राम रहीम को 25 अगस्त को दोषी करार दिया गया ​था। जिसके बाद पंचकूला, पंजाब और अन्य राज्यों में भारी हिंसा और उपद्रव हुआ। हिंसा में 38 लोग मारे गए। 263 लोग घायल हुए। 
राम रहीम की सजा कके बाद ट्वीटर पर अलग-अलग प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही है। एक ट्वीटर यूजर ने कहा कि  'गुरमीत राम रहीम जैसे पाखंडी को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए।'
 


एक अन्य ट्वीट में कहा गया कि 'आपको शर्म आनी चाहिए आपने भगवान के नाम पर लोगों को धोखा दिया।'
 


राम रहीम सिर्फ रेपिस्ट ही नहीं बल्कि हिंसी और 38 लोगों की मौतों का जिम्मेदार भी है।'
 



यूजर्स सारथ चंद्रा ने कहा 'आपने अपनी सजा कम करने के लिए जज से दया कि आप पर दया नहीं दिखाई जा सकती तुम एक बलात्कारी हो।'
 

ट्वीटर यूजर अदाह ने  रहीम की फिल्मों पर चुटकी लेते हुए कहा 'जज को उन्हें 10  साल और जेल की सजा देनी चाहिए थी क्योंकि अपनी फिल्मों से उन्होंने लोगों को बहुत डराया है।' 
 
एक्टर कमाल आर खान (केआरके) ने कहा 'मैंने पहले ही कहा था कि राम रहीम को 10 साल की सजा मिलेगी और उसे 10  साल की ही सजा मिली।'
 

मुरतजा ने ट्वीट किया 'राम रहीम 10 साल जेल में  गुजारेंगे, मुझे भारत की न्याय व्यवस्था पर गर्व है यह अन्य बाबाओं के लिए चेतावनी है।'

 
पढ़ें- राम रहीम के जेल जाने के बाद, इनको सौंपी जा सकती है डेरे की कमान

एक यूजर ने उनकी फिल्म पर चुटकी लेते हुए कहा  'लगे हाथ अदालत को 'मैसेंजर ऑफ गॉड' जैसी फिल्म बनाने के लिए बाबा राम रहीम को 10 साल सजा और सुना देनी चाहिए थी।'


 

बता  दें कि सुनवाई के दौरान राम रहीम के वकीलों ने अदालत से कहा कि उनके सामाजिक कार्यों को देखते हुए कम से कम सजा सुनाई जाए। लेकिन जज ने उनके इस तर्क को नकारते हुए उन्हें 10 साल सजा सुनाई। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, गुरमीत राम रहीम सजा होने के बाद रोहतक जेल में रहेंगे। उन्हें किसी दूसरी जेल में शिफ्ट नहीं किया जाएगा। प्रदेश सरकार का मानना है कि डेरा प्रमुख के रोहतक जिले में अनुयायियों की संख्या कम है। इस कारण पुलिस को बार बार अनुयायियों को संभालने में परेशान नहीं होना पड़ेगा।





रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

ram rahim dera sacha sauda sadhvi rape case panchkula More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

कभी सुपरस्टार रही थी ये हीरोइन, 3 दिन तक घर में पड़ी रही थी लाश

  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Flashback: Yesteryear actress Nalini Jaywant tragic life and lonely death

सुनील ग्रोवर के बाद कपिल ने फिर की ऐसी हरकत, गुस्से से लाल हो गए अजय देवगन

  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Kapil Sharma gets a panic attack and cancels Baadshaho shoot last minute Ajay Devgn fuming

अब महंगे ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट्स नहीं, टमाटर से मिलेगी दमकती त्वचा

  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
effective tomato face packs home remedies for glowing skin that really work

दीपक तिजोरी के पास जो हुनर है वो किसी खान या कपूर के पास भी नहीं

  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Actor-director Deepak Tijori interesting facts on his birthday

बोल्ड लुक में नजर आईं एमी जैक्सन, मैगजीन के लिए करवाया फोटोशूट

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amy Jackson photo shoot for FHM India magazine

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

लालू यादव की महारैली

'भाजपा भगाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली में बोले लालू- हम नीतीश के आखिरी शिकार

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav rally in bihar patna gandhi maidan against bjp

Most Read

LIVE: सिरसा में डेरा समर्थकों ने दो गाड़ियां फूंकी, CM खट्टर ने बुलाई आपात बैठक

2 cars torched by Dera Sacha Sauda supporters in Phoolka area of Haryana Sirsa
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

उपचुनाव: बवाना में नाक की लड़ाई में जीती AAP, गोवा में दोनों सीटों पर भाजपा, आंध्र में TDP जीती

bypoll: counting begins for 4 seats in three states, aap-bjp, congress in race
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

राम रहीम को 10 साल की सजा, यूजर्स बोले- मिलनी चाहिए थी और कड़ी सजा

Social media reactions after Ram rahim verdict in sadhvi rape case
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

आसाराम मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुजरात सरकार को लगाई फटकार

Supreme Court questions Gujarat government for slow trial in the Asaram Bapu rape case
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

AIADMK से शशिकला-दिनाकरन बाहर, पार्टी का Jaya TV पर भी कब्जा

big decision takes by AIADMK after expel sasikala and dinakaran from party
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास

five womens who had filed plea in supreme court against triple talaq
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering famous poet firaq gorakhpuri on his birthday 28 august by rakesh mishra
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

बर्थडे स्पेशल: हिन्‍दुस्‍तानियत की ज़िद का शायर - फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - एकदंताय वक्रतुण्डाय गौरीतनयाय धीमहि

firaq gorakhpuri got first gyanpeeth award for urdu literature
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल: जब फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी बोले, भारत में अंग्रेज़ी सिर्फ़ ढाई लोगों को आती है...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!