हॉलीवुड सिंगर माइली साइरस ने की लक्ष्मी पूजा
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 12:02 AM IST
माइली साइरस
PC: getty images
हॉलीवुड सिंगर माइली साइरस ने अपने घर में पूरे विधि विधान के साथ लक्ष्मी पूजा अर्चना की। 24 वर्षीय माइली ने इसकी तस्वीर इंस्टाग्रापर पर अपलोड की है, जिसमें वह धन की देवी की मूर्ति के समाने पारंपरिक हिंदू रीति रिवाज से पूजा करती नजर आ रही हैं।
तस्वीर में देवी लक्ष्मी की तस्वीर के समाने फल, हलवा चढ़ाई गई है। साथ ही दीया और अगरबत्ती भी जलाई गई है। एक अन्य तस्वीर में एक कमरे में फूल फैले हुए हैं और कुछ आसन भी लगे हैं।
तस्वीर से माइली साइरस की आध्यात्म में रुचि झलकती है क्योंकि देवी लक्ष्मी के बगल में एक गुरु की तस्वीर भी दिखाई दे रही है, जिसका वह अनुसरण करती हैं। माइली ने इस पूरी पूजा को एक पंडित के जरिए संपन्न करवाया है। उनकी अपलोड की गई यह तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल है।
