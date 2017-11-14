बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ICJ में भारत की राह हुई मुश्किल तो यूके पर भड़के थरूर, UN में बदलाव की उठाई मांग
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 10:13 AM IST
कांग्रेस के सीनियर नेता शशि थरूर ने यूके पर निशाना साधते हुए
यूएन
में बदलाव की मांग उठाई है। दरअसल,
इंटरनेशनल कोर्ट ऑफ जस्टिस
(ICJ) में जज चुने जाने के लिए वोटिंग चल रही है, जिसमें यूके और भारत के जज आमने-सामने हैं। भारत को जनरल एसेंबली में ज्यादा वोट मिले हैं लेकिन सिक्योरिटी काउंसिल में यूके की स्थिति मजबूत है। शशि थरूर का कहना है कि यूके ऐसा करके बहुमत की आवाज को अनसुना कर रहा है। ICJ का जज बनने के लिए भारत के जस्टिस दलवीर भंडारी और यूके के क्रिस्टिफर ग्रीनवुड के बीच मुकाबला है।
कुलभूषण जाधव केसः ICJ में याचिका दायर करने के लिए पाक ने शुरू की तैयारी क्या है मामला:
ICJ का जज बनाने के लिए जनरल काउंसिल और सिक्योरिटी काउंसिल दोनों के सदस्य वोट करते हैं। भारत के उम्मीदवार जस्टिस दलवीर भंडारी को जनरल एसेंबली में 115 वोट मिले थे वहीं यूके ने 74 वोट हासिल किए। 15 सदस्यों की सुरक्षा परिषद में भारत को छह और यूके को नौ वोट मिले। नियम के हिसाब से उम्मीदवार को जनरल एसेंबली में 97 वोट और सिक्योरिटी काउंसिल में 8 वोट मिलने चाहिए। वोटिंग का पहला राउंड शुक्रवार को हो चुका है, आगे का प्रोसेस सोमवार को होगा।
थरूर ने सात ट्वीट कर समझाया पूरा मामला
शशि थरूर ने कुल सात ट्वीट करके पूरे मामले को समझाया और बताया कि यूएन में क्या-क्या हुआ। भंडारी का जीतना इसलिए भी जरूरी है क्योंकि ICJ ही कुलभूषण जाधव के मामले की सुनवाई कर रहा है। भारतीय नागरिक जाधव को पाकिस्तान ने जासूस बताकर कैद कर रखा है।
ICJ में कुल 15 जज होते हैं जिनका कार्यकाल नौ साल होता है, इसमें से पांच पोस्ट खाली हैं। फ्रांस, ब्राजील, लेबनान से जजों को चुन लिया गया है, अब भारत और यूके के बीच मुकाबला है।
