kavya kavya

7 साल के बच्चे को प्रिंसिपल ने बेरहमी से पिटा, केस दर्ज

अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 08:18 AM IST
school principal allegedly beating 7 year old student, case registered
स्कूल में बच्चों के साथ बर्बरता का मामला कोई नया नहीं है। हैदराबाद में सात साल के एक बच्चे को बेरहमी से पिटने के मामले में एक स्कूल प्रिंसिपल के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। बता दें कि प्रिंसिपल पर धारा-23 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। 

