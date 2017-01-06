आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

बजट टालने की मांग वाली याचिका पर तुरंत सुनवाई से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 12:52 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
  SC declines urgent hearing on PIL seeking postponement of Union Budget in view of elections

सुप्रीम कोर्ट PC: SELF

यूपी विधानसभा चुनावों से ठीक पहले पेश हो रहे बजट को टालने की अपील करने वाली एक याचिका पर तुरंत सुनवाई करने से इनकार कर दिया है। याचिकाकर्ता का कहना था कि मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए इसे जल्दी सुना जाना चाहिए। 
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली संसद में एक फरवरी को बजट पेश करेंगे जबकि इसके दिन बाद पांच राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनाव शुरू हो जाएंगे।  गुरुवार को विपक्षी दलों के नेताओं ने चुनाव आयोग से भी अपील की है कि वह बजट को टालने के आदेश जारी करें। विपक्षी दलों का आरोप है कि बीजेपी के नेतृत्व वाली केंद्र सरकार बजट का इस्तेमाल चुनावी लाभ लेने के लिए कर सकती है। लोकलुभावन वायदों का असर चुनाव पर पड़ सकता है और इससे निष्पक्ष चुनावों पर असर पड़ेगा। राजनीतिक दलों की मांग है कि आम बजट की घोषणाएं 8 मार्च के बाद की जाए। 

कांग्रेस नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने कहा कि हमें इस बात से कोई आपत्ति नहीं है कि बजट सत्र 31 जनवरी से शुरू किया जाए लेकिन बजट घोषणा 8 मार्च के बाद ही की जानी चाहिए। तब तक संसद अन्य काम-काज निपटा सकती है। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sc declines hearing pil union budget up elections

स्पॉटलाइट

वोडाफोन का धमाका, 1699 रुपये का पोस्टपेड प्लान सिर्फ 499 रुपये में !

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
vodafone refurbishes red plans

आपका चेहरा बताता है सेहत का हाल, जान लीजिए कौन सी बीमारी से जूझ रहे हैं आप

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
face reveals about your health

धोनी के कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद विराट कोहली का बड़ा बयान

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Virat Kohli Tweets About Dhoni Saying He Will Always Be His Captain

शाहरुख ने कहा, 'मेरी बेटी को डेट करना है तो फॉलो करें ये नियम'

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Shah Rukh has few rules to be followed to date his daughter

दुल्हन के लिबास में इस एक्ट्रेस ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, तस्वीरें

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Jacqueline Fernandez’s Latest Bridal Shoot

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

शानदार माही

एमएस धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी, बतौर खिलाड़ी खेलते रहेंगे

Ms dhoni resigned from indian capataincy

Most Read

नहीं रहे मशहूर अभिनेता ओमपुरी, 66 साल की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक से निधन

Veteran actor ompuri ji is no more 
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अखिलेश की ताकत देख घबराया मुलायम खेमा, घंटों की माथापच्ची

Akhilesh supporters gives tension to Mulayam group
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

तब 2012 में भाजपा ने बदलवा दी थी आम बजट की तारीख

in 2012, bjp forced upa to change the date of general budget
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

चुनाव आयोग के दफ्तर से लौटे मुलायम, अखिलेश खेमा करेगा कल मुलाकात

LIVE Samajwadi Party crisis is power struggle 
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सरकार का पलटवार, नहीं बदलेगी आम बजट की तारीख

government will not change the date of budget
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

तिरंगे वाला पायदान बेच रही ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग कंपनी अमेजन

Online shopping company Amazon is selling the tricolor Dormat
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
क्या आप भी इन चीजों के लिए पार्टनर पर रहती हैं निर्भर? टूट सकता है रिश्ता

क्या आप भी इन चीजों के लिए पार्टनर पर रहती हैं निर्भर? टूट सकता है रिश्ता

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह

तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह

हीरो-हीरोइन से लवमेकिंग सीन करवाने के लिए प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

हीरो-हीरोइन से लवमेकिंग सीन करवाने के लिए प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

﻿