बजट टालने की मांग वाली याचिका पर तुरंत सुनवाई से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 12:52 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
यूपी विधानसभा चुनावों से ठीक पहले पेश हो रहे बजट को टालने की अपील करने वाली एक याचिका पर तुरंत सुनवाई करने से इनकार कर दिया है। याचिकाकर्ता का कहना था कि मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए इसे जल्दी सुना जाना चाहिए।
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली संसद में एक फरवरी को बजट पेश करेंगे जबकि इसके दिन बाद पांच राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनाव शुरू हो जाएंगे। गुरुवार को विपक्षी दलों के नेताओं ने चुनाव आयोग से भी अपील की है कि वह बजट को टालने के आदेश जारी करें। विपक्षी दलों का आरोप है कि बीजेपी के नेतृत्व वाली केंद्र सरकार बजट का इस्तेमाल चुनावी लाभ लेने के लिए कर सकती है। लोकलुभावन वायदों का असर चुनाव पर पड़ सकता है और इससे निष्पक्ष चुनावों पर असर पड़ेगा। राजनीतिक दलों की मांग है कि आम बजट की घोषणाएं 8 मार्च के बाद की जाए।
कांग्रेस नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने कहा कि हमें इस बात से कोई आपत्ति नहीं है कि बजट सत्र 31 जनवरी से शुरू किया जाए लेकिन बजट घोषणा 8 मार्च के बाद ही की जानी चाहिए। तब तक संसद अन्य काम-काज निपटा सकती है।
