आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

एक साल के अंदर आधार से जोड़ें सभी मोबाइल नंबर, सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 05:01 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
SC: all mobile numbers should be added with Adhar, Within a year
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सरकार को कहा कि देश में मौजूद सभी मोबाइल उपभोक्ताओं को आधार कार्ड से जोड़ा जाये। सोमवार को सर्वोच्च न्यायलय ने केंद्र सरकार को आदेश जारी करते हुए कहा कि अगले एक साल के अंदर प्रीपेड और पोस्टपेड सभी मोबाइल उपभोक्ताओं को आधार से जोड़ने की जरूरत है।
कोर्ट ने आगे कहा कि भारत में लगभग 100 करोड़ मोबाइल  उपभोक्ता है। जिसमें प्रीपेड सिम उपभोक्ता भी शामिल है। अदालत ने इस सभी उपभोक्ताओं को एक साल के अंदर आधार कार्ड से जोड़ना है। कोर्ट ने सरकार को यह भी निर्देश दिये कि सरकार ऐसी युक्ती बनाये जिससे प्रीपेड सिम में भी यह पता चल सके किसने कब रिचार्ज करवाया है।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

the supreme court adhar card prepaid sim government More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

VIRAL VIDEO: किसी भूत से कम नहीं है पाकिस्तान का ये लड़का, वीडियो दे रहा गवाही

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Man In Pakistan Turns Head In 180 Degrees

करीना ने खोला पापा सैफ का राज, कहा-तैमूर के लिए करते हैं ये खास काम

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
kareena said that saif changes taimur diapers

क्या आपको भी लगती है मिट्टी खाने की तलब, हो सकती है ये बीमारी

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
eating soil may lead to stomach infection

भूत प‌िशाच की योनी से मुक्त‌ि द‌िलाती है माघ मास की यह एकादशी

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
jaya ekadashi vrat katha and importance

कोलेस्ट्रॉल नाम के शैतान को कंट्रोल करती हैं ये चीजें, दिल को नहीं होने देतीं कमजोर

  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Fruits to Balance Your Cholesterol Levels

जबर ख़बर

...व्हीलचेयर पर बैठकर दिव्यांग बिजू ने बनायाकार ड्राइविंग सिस्टम, हौंसला बढ़ायेगी उनकी ये कहानी

Read More

झगड़ा खत्म

श‌िवपाल नहीं बनाएंगे नई पार्टी, मैं कल से करूंगा सपा के लिए प्रचार: मुलायम

i will campaign for samajwadi party says mulayam singh

Most Read

भैंस चराने को मजबूर 1998 वर्ल्ड कप का स्टार क्रिकेटर

Star of 1998 cricket world cup, blind cricketer grazes cattle
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

उद्धव ने पीएम मोदी से पूछा- क्या आप चोरों के प्रधानमंत्री हो?

Uddhav Thackeray slams PM Modi on Demonetisation, asks if he is a PM of thieves
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

जानें एक ही झटके में भारतीय दुकानदार कैसे बना दुबई का करोड़पति

indian shopkeeper became Multimillionaire in dubai
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

BSNL 36 रुपये में देगा 1 जीबी इंटरनेट डाटा

BSNL offers 1GB internet data at just Rs 36
  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +

UN ने आतंकवाद विरोधी पैनल के लिए भारत से मांगे नाम

UN seeks India’s nominee for anti-terror panel
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

ट्रांजेक्‍शन के दौरान दें पैन नंबर या देना होगा दोगुना टैक्स

Disclose pan number or par double tax
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top