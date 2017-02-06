बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक साल के अंदर आधार से जोड़ें सभी मोबाइल नंबर, सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 05:01 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सरकार को कहा कि देश में मौजूद सभी मोबाइल उपभोक्ताओं को आधार कार्ड से जोड़ा जाये। सोमवार को सर्वोच्च न्यायलय ने केंद्र सरकार को आदेश जारी करते हुए कहा कि अगले एक साल के अंदर प्रीपेड और पोस्टपेड सभी मोबाइल उपभोक्ताओं को आधार से जोड़ने की जरूरत है।
कोर्ट ने आगे कहा कि भारत में लगभग 100 करोड़ मोबाइल उपभोक्ता है। जिसमें प्रीपेड सिम उपभोक्ता भी शामिल है। अदालत ने इस सभी उपभोक्ताओं को एक साल के अंदर आधार कार्ड से जोड़ना है। कोर्ट ने सरकार को यह भी निर्देश दिये कि सरकार ऐसी युक्ती बनाये जिससे प्रीपेड सिम में भी यह पता चल सके किसने कब रिचार्ज करवाया है।
