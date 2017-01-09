आपका शहर Close

'शशिकला जब चाहें बन सकती हैं तमिलनाडु की सीएम'

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 02:59 PM IST
Sasikala to decide when she wants to become Tamil Nadu CM, says AIADMK leader
तमिलनाडु की पूर्व दिवंगत सीएम जयललिता की खासमखास रहीं और वर्तमान में एआईएडीएमके की महासचिव शशिकला जब चाहें अपने राज्य की मुख्यमंत्री बन सकती हैं। एआईएडीएमके के प्रवक्ता वी मैत्रेयन ने इंडिया टुडे कॉनक्लेव-साउथ में इस बात के संकेत दिए हैं कि शशिकला जब चाहें, तब सीएम बनने का फैसला ले सकती हैं।
पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए मैत्रेयन ने कहा ''यह चिनम्मा पर निर्भर करता है कि वह कब मुख्यमंत्री का पदभार संभालेंगी। हम इस बारें में कुछ भी कह नहीं सकते।"

मैत्रेयन का बयान इस बात को पुख्ता करता है कि जब भी एआईएडीएमके सत्ता में रही, तो पार्टी महासचिव ने ही सीएम के तौर पर उसकी कमान संभाली।

पार्टी प्रवक्ता के बयान के बाद इस तरह की अटकलें भी जोर पकड़ने लगी हैं कि नौकरशाही ने नए मुख्यमंत्री के स्वागत के लिए अभी से तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। कहा जा रहा है कि शशिकला 12 या 18 जनवरी में से किसी एक तारीख को सीएम पद की शपथ के लिए चुन सकती हैं।
