बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमर उजाला पोल: आरबीआई सामने लाए डिफॉल्टरों के नाम
{"_id":"5943ee414f1c1ba3388b4714","slug":"rbi-must-show-detail-of-defaulter-accont-holder","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0932: \u0906\u0930\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u090f \u200c\u0921\u093f\u092b\u0949\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 08:59 PM IST
आरबीआई
बैंकों के फंसे हुए कर्ज की समस्या का समाधान करने के लिए भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक ने कार्रवाई तेज कर दी है। आरबीआई ने ऐसे 12 खातों की पहचान की है, जिनमें प्रत्येक पर 5,000 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक का कर्ज है। कर्ज की यह राशि बैंकों के कुल एनपीए (फंसा कर्ज) का करीब 25 फीसदी है।
अमर उजाला ने अपने पाठकों से अमर उजाला पोल के जरिए
रिजर्व बैंक
को लेकर सवाल पूछा कि क्या रिजर्व बैंक को डिफॉल्टर
खाताधारकों
के नाम और पहचान उजागर करनी चाहिए? इस सवाल को लेकर देशभर से कई प्रतिक्रियाएं आई।
आपकों बता दें कि इस सवाल पर हमारे पास देशभर से 11664 लोगों की राय आई। 94.3% यानि कि 11 हजार लोगों ने हां में अपनी राय व्यक्त की तो वहीं 526 (4.51%) लोगों का मानना है कि रिजर्व बैंक को डिफॉल्टर खाताधारकों के नाम और पहचान को सामने नहीं लाना चाहिए। लेकिन देश से 138 (1.18%) लोग ऐसे है जो इस सवाल पर कोई राय व्यक्त करने में असमर्थ रहे। अमर उजाला पोल में कुल 11664 पाठकों ने हिस्सा लिया।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"593b93614f1c1b00399c89a1","slug":"hide-a-certain-aspect-these-two-zodiac-sign","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u090f-\u0916\u094b\u090f \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 4 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5943ad694f1c1baa268b4a93","slug":"sanjay-dutt-daughter-trishala-dutt-now-fat-to-fit","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0918\u091f\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e-\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0915\u092e\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5943a9034f1c1b18518b4a41","slug":"jharkhand-board-results-2017-will-be-declared-tomarrow-morning-check-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"594393134f1c1baa268b48f0","slug":"actress-bhagyashree-son-abhimanyu-dassani-dating-with-sonal-chauhan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593be67c4f1c1b476d8b45c7","slug":"know-what-your-long-nails-predict-about-yourself","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0902\u092c\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593d69ad4f1c1b336a9bef8e","slug":"offensive-post-released-by-sp-leader-and-his-friends-on-facebook","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"593e15714f1c1be65d9bf51c","slug":"election-commission-of-india-asked-to-modi-government-for-contempt-power-for-its-image","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0939\u092e\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0916\u094d\u0936\u0947 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"593e2d9f4f1c1b12559beb37","slug":"uttar-pradesh-cm-yogi-adityanath-meets-pm-modi-on-lok-kalayan-marg","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0928\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"593e50521126f4c50b8b457e","slug":"amit-shah-constitutes-3-member-committee-for-presidential-election","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0917\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f? \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u093e\u0925, \u091c\u0947\u091f\u0932\u0940-\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0921\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"593cf8fd4f1c1b2e6a9beb89","slug":"railway-bullet-trains-to-have-new-toilet-system-with-urinals-separate-washrooms-for-men-women","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u091f \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"593e2b5c4f1c1b435d9beb3b","slug":"supreme-court-stays-madras-high-court-interim-order-restraining-publication-of-results-of-neet-2017","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NEET 2017 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936- 26 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 CBSE \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top