आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

रामनाथ कोविंद ने की वाजपेयी से मुलाकात, लिया आशीर्वाद

amarujala.com- Presented by: संदीप भट्ट

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 04:50 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
ramnath Kovind meets former pm atal bihari Vajpayee
राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए राजग के उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद ने बृहस्पतिवार को पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी से मुलाकात की और उनका आशीर्वाद लिया। कोविंद के साथ उनकी पत्नी भी वाजपेयी से मुलाकात करने उनके आवास पर पहुंचीं।
कोविंद बुधवार को भाजपा के दिग्गज नेताओं लालकृष्ण आडवाणी और मुरली मनोहर जोशी से मिलने गए थे। बिहार के पूर्व राज्यपाल कोविंद को सत्तारूढ़ राजग ने राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया है।
 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

ramnath kovind presidential candidate atal bihari vajpayee bjp More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

इसी 'हीरोइन के प्यार में' सलमान का हो गया था 'ऐसा हाल', एक ही फिल्म से रातोंरात बन गई थी स्टार

  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +
salman khan actress bhumika chawla setteled with her married life

पटौदी खानदान की इस बेटी के बारे में नहीं जानते होंगे, संभालती है 2700 करोड़ की विरासत

  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +
sharmila tagore second daughter saba ali khan unknown facts

पति से भी ज्यादा अमीर हैं बॉबी देओल की पत्नी, फर्नीचर का बिजनेस कर बनी करोड़पति

  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +
bobby deol wife tanya ahuja is a business women read her unknown facts

ग्रेजुएट्स के लिए Delhi Metro में नौकरी, 50 हजार सैलरी

  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +
job vacancies in delhi metro for graduates 50000 salary

किस्मत बिगाड़ देते हैं घर में सजावट के लिए रखे पत्थर, जानें कैसे?

  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +
Do not keep any stone in the house

जबर ख़बर

क्या नीतीश की वजह से फंसा लालू का परिवार, ये है बड़ी वजह?
Read More

कुंबले का इस्तीफा

अनिल कुंबले के इस्तीफे के बाद बोले दिग्गज, भारतीय क्रिकेट का नुकसान

Former Players Unhappy With Anil Kumble Stepping Down

Most Read

सीएम योगी को गोली मारने पर एक करोड़ का रखा इनाम

Offensive post released by SP leader and his friends on Facebook
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

इज्जत पर EC आक्रामक, बोला- सवाल उठाने वालों को सबक सिखाना जरूरी

Election commission of India asked to modi government for contempt power for its image
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

सीएम बनने के बाद पीएम से तीसरी बार मिले योगी

uttar pradesh cm yogi adityanath meets pm modi on lok kalayan marg
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

राजनाथ, जेटली-नायडू की तिगड़ी तलाशेगी देश के अगले राष्ट्रपति का नाम

amit shah constitutes 3 member committee for presidential election
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

भारतीय बुलेट ट्रेन में होंगे स्पेशल टॉयलेट और क्या होगा खास

Railway: bullet trains to have New toilet system with urinals, separate washrooms for men, women
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

NEET 2017 पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश- 26 जून से पहले CBSE जारी करे रिजल्ट

Supreme Court stays Madras High Court interim order restraining publication of results of NEET 2017
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव नहीं, किसान और बेरोजगारी पर है राहुल का ध्यान

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव नहीं, किसान और बेरोजगारी पर है राहुल का ध्यान

कश्मीर : सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन में मनचाही कार्रवाई की छूट

कश्मीर : सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन में मनचाही कार्रवाई की छूट

कश्मीर: बारामुला को सोपोर में सेना ने ढेर किए 2 आतंकी

कश्मीर: बारामुला को सोपोर में सेना ने ढेर किए 2 आतंकी