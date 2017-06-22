बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रामनाथ कोविंद ने की वाजपेयी से मुलाकात, लिया आशीर्वाद
{"_id":"594ba7b94f1c1b77408b4939","slug":"ramnath-kovind-meets-former-pm-atal-bihari-vajpayee","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924, \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 04:50 PM IST
कोविंद बुधवार को भाजपा के दिग्गज नेताओं
लालकृष्ण आडवाणी
और मुरली मनोहर जोशी से मिलने गए थे। बिहार के पूर्व राज्यपाल कोविंद को सत्तारूढ़ राजग ने राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"594a76dd4f1c1b32028b4800","slug":"salman-khan-actress-bhumika-chawla-setteled-with-her-married-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 '\u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902' \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932', \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594b683f4f1c1be67c8b47dc","slug":"sharmila-tagore-second-daughter-saba-ali-khan-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u091f\u094c\u0926\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 2700 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594b75f54f1c1b672c8b49df","slug":"bobby-deol-wife-tanya-ahuja-is-a-business-women-read-her-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594b3b4b4f1c1b204a8b4594","slug":"job-vacancies-in-delhi-metro-for-graduates-50000-salary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0941\u090f\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f Delhi Metro \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"594635c44f1c1b9a578b4954","slug":"do-not-keep-any-stone-in-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u091c\u093e\u0935\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593d69ad4f1c1b336a9bef8e","slug":"offensive-post-released-by-sp-leader-and-his-friends-on-facebook","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"593e15714f1c1be65d9bf51c","slug":"election-commission-of-india-asked-to-modi-government-for-contempt-power-for-its-image","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0939\u092e\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0916\u094d\u0936\u0947 \u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"593e2d9f4f1c1b12559beb37","slug":"uttar-pradesh-cm-yogi-adityanath-meets-pm-modi-on-lok-kalayan-marg","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0928\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"593e50521126f4c50b8b457e","slug":"amit-shah-constitutes-3-member-committee-for-presidential-election","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0917\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f? \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u093e\u0925, \u091c\u0947\u091f\u0932\u0940-\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0921\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"593cf8fd4f1c1b2e6a9beb89","slug":"railway-bullet-trains-to-have-new-toilet-system-with-urinals-separate-washrooms-for-men-women","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u091f \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"593e2b5c4f1c1b435d9beb3b","slug":"supreme-court-stays-madras-high-court-interim-order-restraining-publication-of-results-of-neet-2017","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NEET 2017 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936- 26 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 CBSE \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top