बाबा रामदेव का दावा- अमित शाह ने योग से घटाया 20 किलो वजन

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षित गौतम

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 01:28 PM IST
Ramdev says, Bjp president Amit Shah lost 20kg because of yoga

amit shah

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस से पहले रामदेव ने योग की खूबियां बताते हुए बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह का उदाहरण दिया है। योग गुरू बाबा रामदेव मंगलवार को अहमदाबाद के एक योगा कैम्प में बोल रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि योग की वजह से अमित शाह ने अपना 20 किलो तक वजन कम किया है।
रामदेव ने ये भी कहा कि जो लोग योग को एक स्पोर्ट नहीं मानते और उसे स्वास्थ्य के लिहाज से सही नहीं कहते हैं वो गलत हैं। योग एक स्पोर्ट है और इसे ओलंपिक में खेल की कैटिगरी में शामिल किया जाना चाहिए। इसके लिए प्रयास भी किए जा रहे हैं।

बाबा रामदेव ने बीजेपी द्वारा बिहार के राज्यपाल रामनाथ कोविंद को राष्ट्रपति का उम्मीदवार बनाए जाने के फैसले को सही बताया। रामदेव ने कहा कि रामनाथ ने दलितों के अधिकारों के लिए लड़ाई लड़ी। रामदेव ने उन लोगों की भी आलोचना की जो ये कह रहे हैं कि बीजेपी का ये फैसला दलित वोटों को साधने के लिए है। रामदेव ने कहा कि ये लोग छोटी मानसिकता वाले हैं जो ऐसा बोल रहे हैं।
