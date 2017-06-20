बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाबा रामदेव का दावा- अमित शाह ने योग से घटाया 20 किलो वजन
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 01:28 PM IST
amit shah
अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस
से पहले
रामदेव
ने योग की खूबियां बताते हुए बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष
अमित शाह
का उदाहरण दिया है। योग गुरू बाबा रामदेव मंगलवार को अहमदाबाद के एक योगा कैम्प में बोल रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि योग की वजह से अमित शाह ने अपना 20 किलो तक वजन कम किया है।
रामदेव ने ये भी कहा कि जो लोग योग को एक स्पोर्ट नहीं मानते और उसे स्वास्थ्य के लिहाज से सही नहीं कहते हैं वो गलत हैं। योग एक स्पोर्ट है और इसे ओलंपिक में खेल की कैटिगरी में शामिल किया जाना चाहिए। इसके लिए प्रयास भी किए जा रहे हैं।
बाबा रामदेव ने बीजेपी द्वारा बिहार के राज्यपाल रामनाथ कोविंद को राष्ट्रपति का उम्मीदवार बनाए जाने के फैसले को सही बताया। रामदेव ने कहा कि रामनाथ ने दलितों के अधिकारों के लिए लड़ाई लड़ी। रामदेव ने उन लोगों की भी आलोचना की जो ये कह रहे हैं कि बीजेपी का ये फैसला दलित वोटों को साधने के लिए है। रामदेव ने कहा कि ये लोग छोटी मानसिकता वाले हैं जो ऐसा बोल रहे हैं।
