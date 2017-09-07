Download App
kavya kavya

केंद्रीय मंत्री अठावले बोले- आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़ों को मिले आरक्षण

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 08:54 PM IST
Ramdas Athawale said, 25% of the general seats should be reserved for economically backward peoples

Ramdas Athawale

केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास अठावले ने आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़े लोगों के लिए आरक्षण को जरूरी बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि एससी, एसटी और ओबीसी वर्ग को मिलने वाले आरक्षण को प्रभावित किये बिना 25% जनरल सीट को आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़े लोगों के लिए आरक्षित किया जाना चाहिए। 
 

अठावले ने यह भी कहा कि महाराष्ट्र में मराठी लोग 16 प्रतिशत आरक्षण की मांग कर रहे हैं, यह सही है और उन्हें यह आरक्षण मिलना चाहिए। आपको बता दें कि रामदास की रिपब्लिकन पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया(RPI)केंद्र में एनडीए सरकार की सहयोगी है। 

कुछ समय पहले अठावले ने सेना में भी आरक्षण की मांग की थी। अठावले ने भारतीय सेना में एससी-एसटी आरक्षण की मांग की थी। इससे पहले अठावले भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम में भी एससी-एसटी आरक्षण की मांग कर चुके हैं।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Your Story has been saved!