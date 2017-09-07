बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
केंद्रीय मंत्री अठावले बोले- आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़ों को मिले आरक्षण
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 08:54 PM IST
Ramdas Athawale
केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास अठावले ने आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़े लोगों के लिए आरक्षण को जरूरी बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि एससी, एसटी और ओबीसी वर्ग को मिलने वाले आरक्षण को प्रभावित किये बिना 25% जनरल सीट को आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़े लोगों के लिए आरक्षित किया जाना चाहिए।
अठावले
ने यह भी कहा कि
महाराष्ट्र
में मराठी लोग 16 प्रतिशत आरक्षण की मांग कर रहे हैं, यह सही है और उन्हें यह आरक्षण मिलना चाहिए। आपको बता दें कि रामदास की रिपब्लिकन पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया(RPI)केंद्र में एनडीए सरकार की सहयोगी है।
कुछ समय पहले अठावले ने सेना में भी आरक्षण की मांग की थी। अठावले ने भारतीय सेना में एससी-एसटी आरक्षण की मांग की थी। इससे पहले अठावले भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम में भी एससी-एसटी आरक्षण की मांग कर चुके हैं।
