गुजरात सीडी कांडः राहुल ने किया बचाव, कहा- हार्दिक की आवाज को दबाने की कोशिश

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 10:27 PM IST
Rahul gandhi defends Hardik patel in Gujarat CD case

राहुल गांधी PC: SELF

पाटीदार नेता हार्दिक पटेल की कथित सीडी मामले में कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने उनका बचाव किया है। गुजरात दौरे पर गए राहुल गांधी ने हार्दिक की कथित सीडी का जिक्र किए बगैर विरोधियों पर हमला बोला। राहुल ने कहा कि हार्दिक को दबाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। हार्दिक आपकी आवाज हैं और आपकी आवाज को कोई मिटा नहीं सकता।
इस दौरान राहुल बोले- कि गुजरात के दो बेटों महात्मा गांधी और सरदार पटेल ने अंग्रेजों को भारत से खदेड़ दिया था।

उन्होंने ने गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव दौरे के दौरान सोमवार को मेहसाणा में कई जनसभाओं को संबोधित किया। राहुल ने कुछ इलाकों में रोड शो के दौरान लोगों से मुलाकात की और आने वाले चुनाव में कांग्रेस को वोट देने की अपील की। राहुल गांधी ने मेहसाणा में सरदार पटेल की मूर्ति पर फूल-माला चढ़ाकर उन्हें श्रद्घांजलि दी।



