बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गुजरात सीडी कांडः राहुल ने किया बचाव, कहा- हार्दिक की आवाज को दबाने की कोशिश
{"_id":"5a09ad4b4f1c1b9f678bb0d5","slug":"rahul-gandhi-defends-hardik-patel-in-gujarat-cd-case","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0940\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0915\u094b \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 10:27 PM IST
राहुल गांधी
PC: SELF
पाटीदार नेता
हार्दिक पटेल
की कथित सीडी मामले में कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने उनका बचाव किया है। गुजरात दौरे पर गए राहुल गांधी ने हार्दिक की कथित सीडी का जिक्र किए बगैर विरोधियों पर हमला बोला। राहुल ने कहा कि हार्दिक को दबाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। हार्दिक आपकी आवाज हैं और आपकी आवाज को कोई मिटा नहीं सकता।
इस दौरान राहुल बोले- कि गुजरात के दो बेटों महात्मा गांधी और सरदार पटेल ने अंग्रेजों को भारत से खदेड़ दिया था।
उन्होंने ने गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव दौरे के दौरान सोमवार को मेहसाणा में कई जनसभाओं को संबोधित किया।
राहुल
ने कुछ इलाकों में रोड शो के दौरान लोगों से मुलाकात की और आने वाले चुनाव में कांग्रेस को वोट देने की अपील की। राहुल गांधी ने मेहसाणा में सरदार पटेल की मूर्ति पर फूल-माला चढ़ाकर उन्हें श्रद्घांजलि दी।
और जब राहुल से मिलने को बेताब हुए लोगः वीडियो
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a0968254f1c1baf678bb381","slug":"five-unknown-facts-about-shah-rukh-khan-starrer-film-jab-tak-hai-jaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0949\u092e\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0907\u091c, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0992a84f1c1bd1538bcb17","slug":"golmaal-again-makes-five-records-with-box-office-collection-crossing-300-crore-mark-worldwide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0917\u094b\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0905\u0917\u0947\u0928' \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091a\u0941\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 300 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 5 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a09426b4f1c1b59678bb518","slug":"photos-of-samantha-ruth-prabhu-and-naga-chaitanya-wedding-reception-at-hyderabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u0948\u0924\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a091dad4f1c1bd9798bbed1","slug":"deepika-dined-with-ranveer-parents-for-a-special-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a082b754f1c1bee688bacd4","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-bandgi-kalra-is-the-strong-competitor-of-hina-khan-in-dressing-sense","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss: Kiss \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a090f5a4f1c1b86698bb120","slug":"salman-khurshid-says-if-hafiz-sayeed-feels-threatened-of-raw-then-nothing-is-better-than-this","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u092b\u093f\u091c \u0938\u0908\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e RAW \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b, \u0916\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0940\u0926 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a0952214f1c1baf678bb348","slug":"ngt-new-order-only-50-thousand-devotees-in-a-day-allowed-to-visit-vaishno-devi-shrine","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NGT \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936- \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u0935\u0932 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0935\u0948\u0937\u094d\u0923\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a09861a4f1c1baf678bb3df","slug":"seene-me-jalan-aankon-mein-toofan-rahul-gandhi-tweets-on-delhi-smog","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0938\u093e \u0924\u0902\u091c- '\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u0928, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u0948..","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a09a9394f1c1b65548bcde3","slug":"retail-inflation-rises-to-seven-month-high-of-3-58-in-october-on-higher-food","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0924\u092e \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0930","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a078c424f1c1bd0408b610f","slug":"niti-aayog-ceo-amitabh-kant-says-debit-credit-cards-and-atms-will-be-redundant-in-next-four-years","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u092c\u093f\u091f-\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u093f\u091f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921: \u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a0978064f1c1bc8678bb074","slug":"hearing-complete-on-sri-sri-ravi-shankar-world-culture-festival-ngt-reserved-decision","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e 5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u091c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e, NGT \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u200c\u200c\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0930\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!