राफेल विवाद: एयर चीफ मार्शल बोले- नहीं हुई गड़बड़ी, सरकार ने की बेहतरीन डील

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 03:13 PM IST
Rafale Deal: Goverment negotiated a better deal says IAF Chief Birender Singh Dhanoa

IAF Chief Birender Singh Dhanoa

एयर चीफ मार्शल बीरेंद्र सिंह धनोवा ने राफेल डील पर जारी विवाद को बेबुनियाद करार दिया है। धनोवा ने कहा कि यह डील उचित कीमत पर हुई है। इसमें विवाद जैसा कुछ नहीं है। अगर इसमें कोई विवाद है भी तो यह मेरी समझ से बाहर है। सरकार ने एक बेहतरीन डील की है।
उन्होंने आगे कहा 'मुझे लगता है हमने राफेल मामले में मध्यम श्रेणी के बहुद्देशीय लड़ाकू विमानों (एमएमआरसीए) के मुकाबले बेहतर डील की है।
 


क्या है मामला

कांग्रेस की तरफ से रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने मोदी सरकार पर आरोप लगाया है कि उन्होंने राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट डील में घोटाला किया है। सुरजेवाला ने इसे राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा के साथ खिलवाड़ बताते हुए कहा था कि मोदी सरकार ने  526 करोड़ की डील को 1571 करोड़ में किया।

क्या है राफेल डील
20 अगस्त 2007 यानी मनमोहन सरकार के वक्त 126 राफेल लड़ाकू विमान खरीदने के लिए नोटिस जारी किया गया था। इसके बाद 23 सितंबर, 2016 को फ्रांस के रक्षामंत्री ज्यां ईव द्रियां ने उस वक्त के रक्षा मंत्री मनोहर परिकर के साथ डील साइन की थी। इसके मुताबिक, 36 राफेल भारत को मिलेंगे जिसमें से पहला 2019 तक मिलेगा।

