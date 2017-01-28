आपका शहर Close

लहरागागा में पंजाब के दो बड़े सियासी परिवारों के बीच जंग

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 10:52 AM IST
punjab election polls: two big political family contest in lahragaga constituency

कांग्रेस की पूर्व सीएम रजिंदर कौर भट्ठल PC: social media

संगरूर जिले की लहरागागा सीट पर  इस बार दिलचस्प मुकाबला देखने को मिल रहा है । इस बार यहां पंजाब के दो बड़े सियासी परिवारों के बीच जंग है। यह सीट कांग्रेस की पूर्व सीएम रजिंदर कौर भट्ठल की परंपरागत सीट है।
वह हर बार यहां से आसानी से जीतती आई हैं। लेकिन शिरोमणि अकाली दल ने इस बार यहां से सांसद सुखदेव सिंह ढींढसा से बेटे और पंजाब के वित्तमंत्री परमिंदर ढींढसा को उम्मीदवार बनाया है। ढींढसा पिछली बार सुनाम से जीते थे। आप ने यहां से जसबीर सिंह कूदानी को उम्मीदवार बनाया है।

पंजाब की अन्य हॉट सीटों में यह सीट भी शामिल है। इस हलके से कांग्रेस की नेता राजिंदर कौर भट्ठल लगातार पांच बार चुनाव जीत चुकी है।

इस बार वित्त मंत्री परमिंदर सिंह ढींढसा को अकाली दल ने उनके मुकाबले में चुनाव मैदान में उतारा है। जबकि आम आदमी पार्टी के जसवीर सिंह कुदनी मैदान में है। यह हलका काफी पिछड़ा हुआ है। हालांकि ढींढसा परिवार ने अपनी सियासी जमीन तैयार करने के लिए यहां करोड़ों रुपये की ग्रांटें बांटी और काफी हद तक विकास कार्य भी कराए हैं।

इस हलके में किसानों द्वारा आत्महत्याएं करने के मामले सबसे अधिक हैं। इस बार दो दिग्गजों के आमने-सामने आने से यहां मुकाबला काफी दिलचस्प बना हुआ है।     
