ब्लू व्हेल के एडवांस लेवल में पहुंच गई थी लड़की, हाथ पर मिले दस कट

मनीष कुमार

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 09:12 AM IST
ब्लू व्हेल गेम की वजह से लगातार हो रहे हादसे की संख्याएं बढ़ती जा रही है। अब पुड्डुचेरी में एक 21 साल की लड़की इसका शिकार होने से बची है, क्योंकि पुलिस ने उसे बचा लिया है। बताया जा रहा है कि वो इस गेम के एडवांस चैलेंज में पहुंच चुकी थी।
दरअसल, स्थानीय पुलिस ने एक व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप बनाया हुआ था, जिसमें लड़की के दोस्त गौतम ने उसके लापता होने की जानकारी दी। गौतम ने बताया कि राधिका (बदला हुआ नाम) का व्यवहार कुछ ठीक नहीं लग रहा था और वो शनिवार से घर नहीं लौटी थी। 

पुलिस ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए लड़की को बीच पर खोज लिया। वो एक बैंक कर्मी है, जिसके बारे गौतम ने और जानकारी दी। गौतम ने ये भी बताया कि उसकी कलाई पर जख्म भी है, इतना ही नहीं लड़की के कमरे से एक पेपर भी मिला जिसमें लिखा ता कि तीन दिन में दस कट। 

बता दें कि लड़की ने कई दिनों से खुद को कमरे में बंद भी किया हुआ था। फिलहाल पुलिस ने उसे परिजनों को सौंप दिया है और उसकी काउंसलिंग की जा रही है।

