#Delhi: Exchange of agreements take place ahead of joint statement by PM Modi and President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard pic.twitter.com/fReWt1c3cF— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017
Climate change is a big challenge which is being faced by all countries: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/iATrDxP0nq— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017
We can be a relevant & a reliable partner in programs like Skill India, Digital India,Clean India, Startup India & Smart cities: Swiss Pres pic.twitter.com/ohef4Du3PC— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.