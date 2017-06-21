आपका शहर Close

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की केरल यात्रा पर था आतंकी हमले का खतरा, सीएम पिनरई ने की पुष्टि

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 05:21 PM IST
pm modis kerala visit was under target of terrorist module, kerala cm confirmed

कोच्चि मेट्रों में पीएम मोदीPC: pmo

कोच्चि मेट्रो का उद्धाटन करने पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर आतंकी हमले का खतरा था। इस बात की पुष्टि केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनरई विजयन ने की है। इससे पहले केरल पुलिस के महानिदेशक टीपी सेनकुमार ने मंगलवार को इस बात का खुलासा किया था। उन्होंने कहा, ‘प्रधानमंत्री की यात्रा के दिन यहां बड़े खतरे की आशंका थी। उस दिन यहां एक आतंकी मॉड्यूल मौजूद था। हम इसकी ज्यादा जानकारी सार्वजनिक नहीं कर सकते हैं।’
केरल के डीजीपी टीपी सेनकुमार ने शुक्रवार को हाईकोर्ट के पास प्रदर्शनकारियों पर किए गए पुलिस बल प्रयोग को जायज ठहराते हुए ये बातें कही। पुतुव्यपे के पास एलपीजी टर्मिनल के निर्माण को लेकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों पर पुलिस ने बल प्रयोग किया था। उन्होंने कोच्चि के पुलिस कमिश्नर यतीश चंद्र का भी बचाव किया। सूचनाओं के मुताबिक, उन्होंने ही प्रदर्शनकारियों को तितर-बितर करने के लिए बल प्रयोग किया था।

राज्य के पुलिस प्रमुख ने कहा, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने अचानक उस रास्ते पर परेशानी खड़ा करने का प्रयास किया जिससे होकर 17 जून को प्रधानमंत्री का काफिला गुजरने वाला था। उस दिन अन्य सुरक्षा एजेंसियां रास्ते पर परीक्षण कर रही थी।

पीएम मोदी शनिवार को कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच कोच्चि आए थे। उन्होंने कोच्चि मेट्रो का उद्घाटन किया और राज्यपाल पी सदाशिवम, केंद्रीय मंत्री एम वेंकैया नायडू और मुख्यमंत्री पिनरई विजयन के साथ मेट्रो रेल की यात्रा भी की थी।
Write a Comment | View Comments

'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग