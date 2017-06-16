आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

अमेरिकी दौरे पर जाएंगे पीएम मोदी, भारतीय समुदाय से कर सकते हैं मुलाकात

amaruajala.com. अरविंद कुमार

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 04:30 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
pm modi will visiting to washington dc in the us mea

अमेरिकाPC: hindi samwad

पीएम मोदी अमेरिका के वाशिंगटन डीसी के दौरे पर जाएंगे। विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता गोपाल बागले ने बताया कि जहां वे भारतीय समुदाय को संबोधित करेंगे। इसके अलावा पीएम आगामी 24 जून को पुर्तगाल और नीदरलैँड के दौरे पर भी जाएंगे। 


बता दें कि इससे पहले पीएम मोदी मिशन यूरोप के तहत चार देशों का दौरा किया था जिनमें रूस, फ्रांस, स्पेन और जर्मनी का दौरा किया था उनकी यात्रा का मकसद इन देशों के साथ भारत की आर्थिक भागीदारी को बढ़ाना और निवेश को आकर्षित करना है।  





पूर्ववर्ती ओबामा प्रशासन के दौरान पीएम मोदी की बराक ओबामा से रिकार्ड आठ बार मुलाकात हुई थी। पीएम मोदी ने वाशिंगटन का तीन बार दौरा किया था, जबकि साल 2015 में ओबामा की ऐतिहासिक भारत यात्रा हुई थी, जिसमें वह गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि थे। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

pm modi washington visit mea More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

अपने में ही खोए-खोए रहते हैं ये 4 राशि वाले, नहीं बताते दिल की बात

  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
hide a certain aspect these two zodiac sign

30 किलो वजन घटाकर स्लिम-ट्रिम हुईं संजय दत्त की बेटी त्रिशाला, विदेश में खूब कमा रहीं नाम

  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
sanjay dutt daughter trishala dutt now fat to fit

Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : कल सुबह निकलेगा रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
Jharkhand Board Results 2017 will be declared tomarrow morning check here

पांच साल बड़ी हीरोइन के प्यार में पड़ा भाग्यश्री का बेटा, जल्द करेगा डेब्यू

  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
actress bhagyashree son abhimanyu dassani dating with sonal chauhan

लंबे नाखून खोल देते हैं व्यक्तित्व के छिपे राज, यूं पहचानें किसी को

  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
know what your long nails predict about yourself

जबर ख़बर

मुंबई ब्लास्टः 12 ने किए थे 12 धमाके, 48 साल बाद पहली बार हुआ था RDX का इस्तेमाल
Read More

डिफॉल्टर खाताधारकों पर शिकंजा

12 खाताधारकों के पास बैंकों के 2 लाख करोड़ बकाया

RBI lists 12 NPA accounts for insolvency proceedings

Most Read

सीएम योगी को गोली मारने पर एक करोड़ का रखा इनाम

Offensive post released by SP leader and his friends on Facebook
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

इज्जत पर EC आक्रामक, बोला- सवाल उठाने वालों को सबक सिखाना जरूरी

Election commission of India asked to modi government for contempt power for its image
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

सीएम बनने के बाद पीएम से तीसरी बार मिले योगी

uttar pradesh cm yogi adityanath meets pm modi on lok kalayan marg
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

राजनाथ, जेटली-नायडू की तिगड़ी तलाशेगी देश के अगले राष्ट्रपति का नाम

amit shah constitutes 3 member committee for presidential election
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

भारतीय बुलेट ट्रेन में होंगे स्पेशल टॉयलेट और क्या होगा खास

Railway: bullet trains to have New toilet system with urinals, separate washrooms for men, women
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

NEET 2017 पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश- 26 जून से पहले CBSE जारी करे रिजल्ट

Supreme Court stays Madras High Court interim order restraining publication of results of NEET 2017
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा