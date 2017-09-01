बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पीएम मोदी ने IT अफसरों की ली क्लास, कहा- सुधारें काम का तरीका
{"_id":"59a93d624f1c1b58738b4b89","slug":"pm-modi-exhorted-the-officers-to-improve-their-work-culture","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 IT \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0938\u0941\u0927\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 04:39 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
ने कर विभाग से 2022 तक देश के कर के टारगेट को पूरा करने को कहा है। पीएम मोदी ने कर से संबंधित अधिनिर्णय और अपील में अफसरों की लेटलतीफी को लेकर निराशा जाहिर की है।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
