फिर बढ़ी कीमतें, पेट्रोल 42 पैसे और डीजल 1.03 रुपये महंगा

एजेंसी/नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 10:43 PM IST
Petrol price increased by 0.42 paise and diesel prices raised 1.03 per lieter
पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों वृद्धि लगातार जारी है। पेट्रोल की कीमत में 43 पैसे और डीजल की कीमत में 1 रुपये 3 पैसे की वृद्धि की गई है।
बढ़ी हुई कीमत रविवार आधी रात से लागू होगी। इससे पहले दिसंबर के अंतिम पखवाड़े में भी पेट्रोल और डीजल की कीमतों में वृद्धि की गई थी।

