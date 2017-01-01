आपका शहर Close

इटानगर 

पीपुल्स पार्टी ऑफ अरुणाचल (पीपीए) ने शनिवार को भाजपा पर राज्य में सरकार बनाने के लिए उसके विधायकों को अपने पाले में खींचने का आरोप लगाया। पीपीए ने यह बयान मुख्यमंत्री पेमा खांडू के 32 विधायकों के साथ भाजपा में शामिल होने के बाद दिया।
अरुणाचल प्रेस क्लब में आयोजित संवाददाता सम्मेलन में पीपीए अध्यक्ष काहफा बेंगिया ने नार्थ ईस्ट डेमोक्रेटिक एलायंस (एनईडीए) के संयोजक हिमंता बिश्व शर्मा की राजनीतिक संकट के दौरान मूक दर्शक बने रहने के लिए आलोचना की। पीपीए एनईडीए का घटक दल है। 

बेंगिया ने कहा कि एनईडीए के संयोजक वर्तमान संकट को सुलझाने के लिए राज्य में आने के बजाय केन्या चले गए। उन्हें पार्टी के विधायकों के बीच मतभेद सुलझाने के लिए किसी को भेजना चाहिए था। पीपीए की केंद्रीय समिति के अध्यक्ष कामेन रिंगू ने बेंगिया का समर्थन करते हुए कहा कि पीपीए एनईडीए में खुद को सुविधाजनक स्थिति में महसूस नहीं कर रही है। 
﻿