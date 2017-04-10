बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
EVM मामले पर चुनाव आयोग से मिलेगा विपक्ष, हो सकती है बैलेट पेपर की मांग
मामले पर आज शाम पांच बजे चुनाव आयोग से मुलाकात करेंगे। सूत्रों के अनुसार इस दौरान कांग्रेस के नेता
से मांग कर सकते हैं कि वो 50 फीसदी मतदान वीवीपीएटी मशीनों के जरिए और 50 फीसदी
बैलेट पेपर के जरिए करवाएं।
गौरतलब है कि हालिया हुए विधानसभा चुनावों के बाद से करीब हर राजनीतिक पार्टी ईवीएम की पारदर्शिता को लेकर सवाल उठा रहा है। इसके अलावा कुछ दिनों पहले मध्यप्रदेश के भिंड में कोई भी बटन दबाने पर बीजेपी को वोट पड़ने की बात भी फैली थी।
इन सब घटनाओं के बाद अब विपक्ष के नेताओं ने चुनाव आयोग से बातचीत करने का विचार किया है। इससे पहले बुधवार को भी संसद में ईवीएम के मुद्दे पर जोरदार बहस हो चुकी है। संसद में भी सांसदों ने ये मांग रखी थी कि ईवीएम के साथ-साथ VVPAT का इस्तेमाल भी किया जाए।
सूत्रों के अनुसार चुनाव आयोग के साथ इस बैठक में कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह, एके एंटनी, अहमद पटेल, गुलाम नबी आजाद, आनंद शर्मा और कांग्रेस के कई अन्य बड़े नेताओं के शामिल होने की उम्मीद है।
