केन्द्र सरकार ने दो लाख कंपनियों के रजिस्ट्रेशन किए खत्म, बैंक खातों पर लगाई रोक
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 05:46 PM IST
सरकार ने दो लाख से अधिक कंपनियों के बैंक खातों पर रोक लगा दी है। वित्त मंत्रालय ने दो लाख से अधिक कंपनियों के रजिस्ट्रेशन भी रद्द कर दिए है। कंपनी रजिस्ट्रार के स्तर से यह बड़ा कदम उठाया गया है।
वित्त मंत्रालय ने नियमों का पालन न करने पर यह बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। बताया गया कि इन कंपनियों ने कंपनी लॉ के नियमों का पालन नहीं किया है।
इससे पहले भी सरकार ने करीब 1 लाख कंपनियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द किया। इसके अलावा कई और कंपनियों पर सरकार की नजर है।
पीएम मोदी ने बीते दो जुलाई को नई दिल्ली में द इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट्स ऑफ इंडिया के कार्यक्रम में जानकारी दी थी कि सरकार ने पता लगाया है कि 3 लाख से ज्यादा प्राइवेट कंपनियां ऐसी मिली हैं, जो नोटबंदी के बाद सवालों के घेरे में हैं। सरकार ऐसी कंपनियों पर कड़ी नजर बनाए हुए है।
