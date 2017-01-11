बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राष्ट्रपति पद जाने के बाद भी बेरोजगार नहीं होंगे ओबामा, मिला इस कंपनी में काम
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 10:06 AM IST
बराक ओबामा का बतौर अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति 20 जनवरी को व्हाइट हाउस में आखिरी दिन होगा। इसके बाद ओबामा को व्हाइट हाउस छोड़कर जाना होगा, लेकिन इसका मतलब यह नहीं कि वो बोरोजगार हो जाएंगे। ओबामा को एक मशहूर ऑनलाइन म्यूजिक स्ट्रीमिंग कंपनी ने नौकरी का ऑफर दिया है।
स्वीडन की म्यूजिक स्ट्रीमिंग कंपनी 'स्पॉटिफाई' ने बराक ओबामा को नौकरी का प्रस्ताव भेजा है। कंपनी ने कहा कि बराक ओबामा का 'प्रेसिडेंट ऑफ प्लेलिस्ट्स' पद के लिए ऑफर दिया जा रहा है। इस कंपनी में ओबामा का काम प्लेलिस्ट्स(गानों की सूची) बनाना होगा।
कंपनी ने इस पद के लिए विज्ञापन निकालते हुए बताया कि उन्हें इस पद के लिए ऐसे आदमी की तलाश है जिसके पास अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति पद के रूप में आठ साल का अनुभव हो। साथ ही इस पद के लिए योग्य उम्मीदवार को शांति के नोबेल पुरस्कार से भी सम्मानित होना चाहिए।
ओबामा ने खुद मांगा था इस कंपनी में काम
कंपनी ने यह भी बताया कि इस सारी योग्यताओं के अलावा अगर उम्मीदवार को संगीत की दुनिया मशहूर कलाकारों के बारे में जानकारी हो तो यह फायदेमंद होगा। साथ ही उम्मीदवार को बेहतर वक्ता भी होना चाहिए ताकि वो प्रेस सम्मेलनों में कंपनी और कंपनी की प्लेलिस्ट्स के बारे में जोश से बात कर सकें।
बता दें कि इस पूरे मामले की शुरूआत बराक ओबामा के एक मजाक से हुई। कुछ दिनों पहले ओबामा से जब पूछा गया कि वो राष्ट्रपति पद जाने के बाद क्या करेंगे तो उन्होंने कहा कि वो म्यूजिक स्ट्रीमिंग कंपनी, स्पॉटिफाई से नौकरी मिलने का इंताजार कर रहें है, क्योंकि उनकी प्लेलिस्ट को सभी पंसद करते हैं।
इस बयान के बाद, स्पॉटिफाई कंपनी ने ओबामा की चुटकी लेते हुए इस पद का विज्ञापन निकाला। अब सभी को स्पॉटिफाई के इस प्रस्ताव पर ओबामा के जवाब का इंतजार है।
