सेज की जमीन किसानों को लौटाने की गुहार पर केंद्र व सात राज्यों को नोटिस
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 11:07 PM IST
विशेष आर्थिक क्षेत्र (सेज) के लिए अधिगृहित की गई भूमि में से इस्तेमाल न होने वाली भूमि किसानों को वापस करने की गुहार संबंधी याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र व उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार के अलावा छह अन्य राज्यों को नोटिस जारी किया है।
चीफ जस्टिस जेएस खेहड़ की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन सदस्यीय पीठ ने केंद्र सरकार के साथ-साथ उत्तर प्रदेश, पंजाब, कर्नाटक, महाराष्ट्र, आंध्र प्रदेश, तेलंगना और पश्चिम बंगाल को चार हफ्ते के भीतर जवाब दाखिल करने के लिए कहा है। याचिका सेज किसान संरक्षण व कल्याण एसोसिएशन की ओर से दायर की गई है।
याचिका में कहा गया है कि सेज के लिए कई राज्यों में बड़े स्तर पर किसानों की जमीनों का अधिग्रहण किया गया था। लेकिन इनमें में अधिकांश जमीनों का इस्तेमाल नहीं हुआ है। वास्तव में इतने बड़े पैमाने पर सेज केलिए भूमि अधिग्रहण की दरकार ही नहीं है। याचिका में कहा गया है कि भूमि अधिग्रहण से किसानों केसमक्ष आजीविका का संकट हो गया है।
याचिका में कहा गया है कि सेज के लिए 60,375 हेक्टेयर भूमि अधिगृहित की गई थी। इनमें से अब तक करीब 24488 हेक्टेयर भूमि का इस्तेमाल सेज के लिए हुआ है। याचिका में कहा गया कि ऐसे में बाकी बची जमीन किसानों को वापस कर दी जानी चाहिए। उत्तर प्रदेश में सेज केलिए किए गए भूमि अधिग्रहण में करीब 63.24 फीसदी भूमि का इस्तेमाल नहीं हुआ। याचिका में यह भी कहा गया है कि इन प्लॉटों केएवज में कई कॉरपोरेट ने वित्तीय संस्थानों से लोन भी ले रखे हैं।
