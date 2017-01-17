बीजेपी की पहली सूची में एक भी मुसलमान नहीं, इन जातियों पर नजर
बीजेपी ने उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए अपनी पहली लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। 149 उम्मीदवारों की सूची में एक भी मुस्लिम प्रत्याशी का नाम शामिल नहीं है। वहीं, इस सूची पर गौर करें तो इन जातियों पर पार्टी की खास नजर है।
