टेरर फंडिंग के शक में NIA ने दिल्ली-श्रीनगर में 16 जगहों पर की छापेमारी
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 10:32 AM IST
ने बुधवार की सुबह 16 जगहों पर छापेमारी की है। एनआईए की टीम ने श्रीनगर में 11 लोकेशन पर और दिल्ली में पांच जगहों पर हवाला के जरिए
पाकिस्तान
से फंड ट्रांसफर और कश्मीर में अशांति फैलाने के आरोप में छापेमारी की है। इस फंड का इस्तेमाल घाटी में अशांति फैलाने और सुरक्षाबलों के खिलाफ पत्थरबाजी की साजिश में इस्तेमाल किया जाता है।
टेरर फंडिंगः एनआईए ने फिर की गिलानी के बेटों से पूछताछ
इस रेड में दिल्ली के हवाला डीलर्स और बिजनेसमैन भी शामिल हैं, जो सीमा पार से व्यापार करते हैं। एनआईए प्रमुख शरद कुमार ने कहा कि हमें ताजा जानकारी मिली थी कि जम्मू-कश्मीर, पीओके और सीमा पार से हो रहे व्यापार में हवाला के जरिए अलगाववादी नेता और हिंसा फैलाने वालों को पैसे भेजे जा रहे हैं, जिसके बाद हमने यह कार्रवाई की।
गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले 24 जुलाई को एनआईए ने सात अलगाववादी नेताओं को पाकिस्तान से फंड ट्रांसफर और घाटी में अशांति फैलाने के आरोप में किया गया था। बता दें कि घाटी में हिंसक प्रदर्शन के कारण इस साल अबतक 100 आम नागरिक अपनी जान गवां चुके हैं।
