NGT का निर्देश- एक दिन में केवल 50 हजार श्रद्धालु ही कर सकेंगे मां वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 03:10 PM IST
vaishno mata
नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) ने
वैष्णो देवी
दर्शन करने जाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को लेकर आवश्यक निर्देश जारी किया है। इसके मुताबिक, मां वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन के लिए एक दिन में अब केवल 50 हजार श्रद्धालु ही कटरा से ऊपर जा सकेंगे।
दरअसल, वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन के लिए जाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए
एनजीटी
ने यह कदम उठाया। इस आदेश के पीछे सबसे बड़ी वजह लोगों की सुरक्षा भी है। गौरतलब है कि वैष्णो देवी मंदिर के दरबार में 50 हजार लोगों की ही क्षमता है।
इससे ज्यादा लोगों का वहां एक दिन में जाना खतरनाक हो सकता है, इस बात को ध्यान में रखते हुए एनजीटी ने यह आदेश लागू किया है। बता दें कि, लोगों की संख्या 50 हजार से ज्यादा होने पर उन्हें अर्धकुंवारी या कटरा में रोक दिया जाएगा।
पढ़ें:
ऑड-ईवन: NGT की फटकार के बाद केरीवाल सरकार ने दायर की पुनर्विचार याचिका
इसके साथ-साथ एनजीटी ने इलाके में बढ़ते प्रदूषण को देखते हुए, किसी भी निर्माण कार्य पर भी रोक लगा दी है। एनजीटी द्वारा लगाई गई रोक कब तक रहेगी इस बात की अभी कोई जानकारी नहीं है।
