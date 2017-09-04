बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मिजोरम: विधानसभा चुनावों से पहले जेडपीएम के नेतृत्व में बना नया गठजोड़
{"_id":"59ac80d14f1c1b0a278b5075","slug":"new-alliance-led-by-zpm-in-mizoram-ahead-of-assembly-election","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u091c\u094b\u0930\u092e: \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0947\u0921\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u0943\u0924\u094d\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0920\u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 03:53 AM IST
पूर्वोत्तर राज्य
मिजोरम
में अगले साल होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों से पहले विभिन्न संगठनों ने जोराम पीपुल्स मूवमेंट (जेडपीएम) नामक एक गैर-कांग्रेस, गैर-मिजो नेशनल फ्रंट (एमएनएफ) गठजोड़ का गठन किया है।
इस नए गठजोड़ में जोराम नेशनल पार्टी के अलावा मिजोरम पीपुल्स कांफ्रेंस और नया बना जोराम एक्सोडस मूवमेंट शामिल हैं। जेडपीएम के संयोजक के. सापडांगा ने रविवार को बताया कि यह गठजोड़ अगले साल होने वाले
चुनावों
में हिस्सा लेगा। सापडांगा राज्य के सबसे बड़े मिजो अखबार वांगलाइनि के संपादक भी हैं।
सापडांगा ने आरोप लगाया कि राज्य में एक के बाद एक सत्ता में आने वाली कांग्रेस और एमएनएफ सरकारों ने मिजोरम को बर्बाद कर दिया है और लोग अब इन दोनों दलों का विकल्प तलाश रहे हैं। उन्होंने दावा किया कि यह
गठजोड़
राज्य के वोटरों को एक विकल्प मुहैया कराएगा।
