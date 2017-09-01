Download App
नेपाली प्रधानमंत्री ने भारतीय सीमा से लगे क्षेत्र में फोरलेन पुल का किया शिलान्यास

बनबसा/ चंपावत, विनोद काला

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 01:49 AM IST
Nepalese Prime Minister laid the foundation for the four lane Bridge at Indian border

Nepal

नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री शेर बहादुर देउबा ने कंचनपुर जिला मुख्यालय महेंद्रनगर में महाकाली नदी (शारदा) पर बनने वाले फोरलेन पुल का बृहस्पतिवार को शिलान्यास किया। उन्होंने कहा कि पुल बनने से नेपाल के पश्चिमी क्षेत्र में विकास के दरवाजे खुलेंगे।
Read Also: नेपाली पीएम का गला फंसा तो सुषमा स्वराज ने गिलास में लेकर पिलाया पानी!

इस क्षेत्र में नेपाल का सूखा बंदरगाह (ड्राई पोर्ट) बनने के अलावा भारत के साथ व्यापार भी बढ़ेगा। भारतीय सीमा के समीप नेपाल के ओदाली क्षेत्र में बनने वाले इस पुल को नेपाल के ड्राई पोर्ट का मुख्य अंग माना जा रहा है।

बताया गया है कि निर्माणाधीन फोरलेन पुल से नेपाल के गड्डाचौकी तक फोरलेन सड़क का भी निर्माण होना है। करीब 800 मीटर लंबे फोरलेन पुल के लिए नेपाल सरकार ने 99. 65 करोड़ रुपये अवमुक्त किए हैं।

Read Also: भारत-नेपाल के बीच बिरगंज चेक पोस्ट बढ़ाएगा व्यापार, दिसंबर में होगा चालू

पुल निर्माण कार्य करने वाली कंपनी के प्रबंध निदेशक पीके श्रेष्ठ ने बताया कि पुल का निर्माण तीन वर्षों में पूरा किया जाना है। पुल की कुल निर्माण लागत करीब 3.27 अरब नेपाली रुपये है।   
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

