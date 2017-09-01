बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नेपाली प्रधानमंत्री ने भारतीय सीमा से लगे क्षेत्र में फोरलेन पुल का किया शिलान्यास
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 01:49 AM IST
Nepal
नेपाल
के प्रधानमंत्री शेर बहादुर देउबा ने कंचनपुर जिला मुख्यालय महेंद्रनगर में महाकाली नदी (शारदा) पर बनने वाले फोरलेन पुल का बृहस्पतिवार को शिलान्यास किया। उन्होंने कहा कि पुल बनने से नेपाल के पश्चिमी क्षेत्र में विकास के दरवाजे खुलेंगे।
