मुस्लिम परिवार ने कायम की मिसाल, हनुमान मंदिर के लिए दान की अपनी जमीन
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 02:08 PM IST
देश में हिंदू-मुस्लिम के नाम पर सांप्रदायिक राजनीति करने वालों को मध्य प्रदेश में एक मुस्लिम परिवार ने करारा जवाब दिया है। यहां परिवार ने हनुमान मंदिर के नाम पर अपनी जमीन का कुछ हिस्सा उसके ट्रस्ट को दान किया है।
इतना ही नहीं परिवार ने ये भी साफ कहा कि राजनीति भले ही कितनी हो, लेकिन उनका ये कदम देश में भाईचारे की नींव रखने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाएगा।
इंडिया टाइम्स की खबर के मुताबिक 34 साल के जावेद अंसारी ने बगवाज गांव में अपनी जमीन का करीब 1906 स्कॉयर फीट हिस्सा इमली वाले हनुमान मंदिर के लिए दान किया है। ये जानकारी सब डिविजनल मजिस्ट्रेट आर बी सिंदोसकर ने दी है। अंसारी ने कहा कि हनुमान मंदिर के लिए दी गई जमीन से भाईचारे की मिसाल कायम करेगा।
