मुलायम, अखिलेश के बीच सुलह करवाने में लालू की अहम भूमिका
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 02:01 AM IST
समाजवादी पार्टी में चल रहे अंतर्कलह को सुलझाने में बेशक मध्यस्थता आजम खान ने की, लेकिन बाप-बेटे के मिलाप का श्रेय बहुत हद तक लालू प्रसाद को भी जाता है। लालू प्रसाद ने लगातार समधियाने से संपर्क बनाये रखा और दो बार खुद मुलायम और अखिलेश से बातें कीं। लालू ने उन्हें पार्टी और राज्य हित में आपसी सुलह करने की सलाह दी। पटना में पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए लालू ने कहा कि सुलह की खबर से सब को खुशी मिली है।
राजद प्रमुख ने मुलायम सिंह से कहा था कि पार्टी को खराब करने की मंशा रखने वालों से आपको दूर रहना चाहिए। लालू ने कहा कि अखिलेश और नेता जी के हाथ में समाजवादी पार्टी का भविष्य उज्जवल है। विवाद को गलतफहमी की उपज बताते हुए लालू ने कहा कि संवाद ही सुलह का मार्ग था। इसलिए मैंने दोनों से एक दूसरे से मिल बैठकर बात करने की गुजारिश की।
गौरतलब है कि यूपी में सपा के अंदर मची पारिवारिक कलह को समाप्त कराने की पहल शनिवार की सुबह शुरू हुई। लालू ने अखिलेश और मुलायम सिंह, दोनों से दो-दो बार फोन पर बात की।
लालू ने दोनों को समझाया कि पार्टी में एकता बड़ी चीज है। आपसी अहंकार छोड़ कर पिता-पुत्र दोनों को पार्टी के हित के लिए काम करें। लालू कहते हैं कि वे नहीं चाहते कि यूपी में सपा की फूट का फायदा भारतीय जनता पार्टी को मिले। इससे पहले भी शिवपाल यादव को लेकर उपजे विवाद को सुलझाने के लिए लालू ने पहल की थी।
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
