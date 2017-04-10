आपका शहर Close

चंपारण आंदोलन के 100 साल होने पर बोले मोदी, गांधी जी को आजादी से ज्यादा स्वच्छता प्यारी थी

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 07:45 PM IST
modi says clean india campaign is becoming a mass movement

पीएम मोदी

चंपारण आंदोलन के 100 साल पूरे होने पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने नेशनल अर्काइव्स में इंटरेक्टिव डिजिटल प्रदर्शनी का शुभारंभ किया। 1917 में महात्मा गांधी की बिहार के चंपारण जिले में शुरू किए गए इस आंदोलन की याद में प्रदर्शनी का आयोजन किया गया था।
मोदी ने जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि हम सभी देशवासियों को मिलकर गांधी जी के स्वच्छता के सपने को साकार करना है, गांधी जी को आजादी से ज्यादा स्वच्छता प्यारी थी। वह मूल रूप से स्वच्छाग्रही थे। उनका सपना था कि भारत देश संपूर्ण स्वच्छ हो।

यह भी पढ़ें : पीएम मोदी-मैल्कम ने ट्रेन में ली सेल्फी, अक्षरधाम मंदिर में की पूजा

मोदी ने कहा- 'मैंने जब लाल किले से स्वच्छता को लेकर शौचालय की बात पूरी दुनिया के सामने रखी तो सब हैरान थे, लेकिन मुझे आज खुशी है कि स्वच्छ भारत आंदोलन एक जन आंदोलन बनता जा रहा है।'

उन्होंने बताया कि 7 दशक बाद भी स्वच्छता का सपना साकार नहीं हो सका है। 

चंपारण आंदोलन को लेकर मोदी ने कहा कि चंपारण ने ही गांधी को महात्मा गांधी बनाया है। चंपारण में गांधी जी ने जो कुछ भी किया वह भुलाया नहीं जा सकता। पीएम ने कहा कि गांधी जी ने पूरे देश को पूर्ण सत्याग्रह का रास्ता दिखाया जिसके जरिए उन्होंने देशवासियों में एकता की भावना पैदा हुई। मोदी ने बताया कि उनके इस आंदोलन से तीन कठिया प्रथा का अंत हुआ। 
पाक ने कुलभूषण जाधव को दी फांसी की सजा, भारत बोला- ये हत्या की साजिश

pakistan sentenced indian national kulbhushan jadhav to death

