नए मंत्रियों ने ‘न्यू इंडिया’ विजन को लेकर जताई प्रतिबद्धता, कहा- करेंगे कठोर परिश्रम
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 03:18 AM IST
केंद्रीय
मंत्रिपरिषद
में बतौर राज्यमंत्री शामिल होने वाले नेताओं ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के ‘
न्यू इंडिया
’ विजन को लेकर प्रतिबद्धता जताई है। नौकरशाह से नेता बने अल्फोंस कन्नंथनम को मोदी कैबिनेट में पर्यटन मंत्री (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) की जिम्मेदारी मिली है। इस पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए उन्होंने कहा, ‘मुझे अपनी नई पारी में आईएएस के अनुभवों को शामिल करने का इंतजार है।’
1979 बैच के आईएएस अधिकारी अल्फोंस ने कहा, वह शनिवार को बंगलूरू में थे, तभी
प्रधानमंत्री
कार्यालय ने उन्हें तत्काल दिल्ली पहुंचने को कहा। ‘यह एक शानदार अहसास था। शाम को दिल्ली पहुंचने पर पीएम ने मुझे अपने फैसले के बारे में बताया।’ उधर, मुंबई के पूर्व कमिश्नर सत्यपाल सिंह ने कहा, वह मोदी के न्यू इंडिया के विजन को पूरा करने के लिए कठोर परिश्रम करेंगे। जातिवाद और गरीबी जैसे मुद्दों पर उनका विशेष ध्यान रहेगा।
पढ़ें-
इंदिरा गांधी के बाद पहली बार महिला रक्षामंत्री बनीं निर्मला सीतारमण, पीयूष गोयल चलाएंगे रेल
बागपत से सांसद सत्यपाल को मानव संसाधन विकास और जल संसाधन, नदी विकास एवं गंगा पुनरोद्धार मंत्रालय में राज्यमंत्री का जिम्मा सौंपा गया है। वहीं यूपी सरकार में पूर्व मंत्री रहे शिव प्रताप शुक्ला ने कहा कि वह पीएम मोदी की उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरने का प्रयास करेंगे। गोरखपुर से आने वाले 65 वर्षीय शुक्ला को वित्त राज्यमंत्री बनाया गया है।
