सोमालिया की सेना ने 8 भारतीयों को समुद्री लुटेरों से मुक्त कराया
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 07:12 PM IST
सांकेतिक चित्र
PC: Reuters
सोमालिया की सेना की ओर से बुधवार को आठ भारतीय बंधकों को समुद्री डाकूओं से मुक्त कराने की खबर सामने आई है।
अब्दुल्लाह अहमद अली ने पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि ऑपरेशन के दौरान चार समुद्री डाकू को गिरफ्तार किया गया और सभी भारतीय बंधक बनाए गए सदस्यों को बचा लिया गया। समुद्री डाकुओं के द्वारा बंधक बनाए गए सदस्यों का पीछा करके सोमालिया के सैनिकों ने लंबी दूरी तय करके बंधकों को मुक्त कराया। उन्होंने कहा कि समुद्री लुटेरों के चंगुल में भारतीय बंधक सदस्य लंबे समय भूखे और थके हुए थे।
आपको बता दें कि समुद्री डाकू वैश्विक शिपिंग उद्योग के लिए एक गंभीर खतरा था। हालांकि सोमालिया तट के पास गश्त करने के अंतरराष्ट्रीय प्रयास के बाद पिछले पांच साल से सोमालिया के तट में समुद्री डाकूओं की चोरी की गतिविधियों की खबरों में कमी आई हैं।
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
