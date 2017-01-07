बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सेक्स रैकेट मामले में मेघालय के विधायक गिरफ्तार, जारी हुआ था गैर जमानती वारंट
{"_id":"5870ee6f4f1c1b3b3d158cc0","slug":"meghalaya-mla-julius-k-dorphang-arrested-for-allegedly-raping-minor-girl","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0918\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u0917\u0948\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 07:04 PM IST
आरोपी विधायक जूलियस दोरफांग
PC: PTI
मेघालय में 14 साल की एक नाबालिग लड़की से जुड़े सेक्स रैकेट के मामले में वांछित निर्दलीय विधायक जूलियस दोरफांग को असम से गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। विधायक की गिरफ्तारी ‘लुक आउट नोटिस’ जारी करने के एक दिन बाद शनिवार को हुई। मेघालय पुलिस ने पड़ोसी राज्यों की पुलिस से विधायक की तलाश में मदद मांगी थी।
सेक्स रैकेट का यह मामला तब सामने आया जब पिछले महीने नाबालिग लड़की की तस्करी के मामले में वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता एवं राज्य के गृह मंत्री एचडीआर लिंगदोह के बेटे के स्वामित्व वाले एक अतिथि गृह के एक कर्मचारी को गिरफ्तार किया गया। पीड़िता को पुलिस ने अतिथि गृह के निकट से बचाया था। पीड़िता ने पुलिस स्टेशन में उन सभी लोगों के नाम बताए जो उसका यौन शोषण कर रहे थे।
अदालत ने चार जनवरी को विधायक के लिए गैरजमानती गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी किया था। पूर्वी खासी पर्वतीय जिले के पुलिस अधीक्षक एम खारकरंग ने बताया, हमने दोरफांग को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है और यहां ले आए हैं। अब उन्हें मुकदमे का सामना करना होगा। हालांकि उन्होंने यह इस बाबत ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं दी कि आरोपी विधायक कहां छिपे थे। दोरफांग को पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस ने राज्य सहित असम के कई जगहों पर छापे मारे। दोरफांग एक सशस्त्र संगठन के सह संस्थापक भी रह चुके हैं। उन्होंने 2007 में आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया था।
